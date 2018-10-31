Olivia Culpo Breaks Up With Danny Amendola

It's over for Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola.

Just days after photos emerged of the 32-year-old Miami Dolphins wide receiver on the beach with CBS reporter Bianca Peters in Miami, a source has confirmed he and Culpo are caput.

According to the insider, Olivia broke it off with Danny and they are split. Per the source, the 26-year-old former Miss Universe is really upset about the situation and still extremely embarrassed. Danny has been constantly trying to explain that it was a misunderstanding, the source said, but Olivia has expressed that she has lost all trust.

As for what's next, the insider explained Olivia is trying to brush the situation under the rug and will most likely act like nothing happened. To sum it up, the source said she wants things to fizzle out quietly, but they are definitely broken up.