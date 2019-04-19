Danny Amendola Slams Olivia Culpo In NSFW Rant About Their Breakup

Danny Amendola is sharing his side of the story.

In a lengthy Instagram post, which has since been deleted, the football player is airing his grievances about his recent split from model Olivia Culpo. The 33-year-old kicks things off by slamming Olivia's lifestyle choices, like her desire "to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money."

"I believe there should be a boundary btw (sic) private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle," he explains. "This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. If you're my real friend you know I'm private."

He adds that fans will never see a photo of his family members because "that's for their protection from those who criticize and judge." Instead, the athlete chooses to nail pictures in his home to remind himself of the people he cares about.

Olivia, on the other hand, seems to take a more worldly approach to life. "She gets so mad at me for not posting her on social media, but I think this s--t is sometimes fake, sometimes toxic, but sometimes beautiful. And I felt like she had enough pictures online anyway," he claims.