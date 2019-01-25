Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Wedding

Soon after their engagement made news, many family members expressed their well wishes and congratulations to the couple. In fact, Justin asked Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin for permission before he got down on one knee to propose.

Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin will be bridesmaids, the latter's mother, Kim Basinger, told Us Weekly on July 17.

Kim's ex, Ireland's dad and Stephen's brother, Alec Baldwin, is also expected to attend the wedding, as are fellow brothers Billy Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin.

"The invites will go to the siblings," Daniel said on the Daniel Baldwin Show on ESPN Syracuse.

Who will foot the bill for the wedding? The actor-turned-radio host thinks Justin will, and will also spare no expense.

"Now you're marrying Justin Bieber, arguably the biggest male star in the business, wouldn't you say? He's right up there, one or two, whatever you're gonna argue," Daniel said on his show. "There's classifications, financially, of wealth...Justin Bieber's a big jet category, he's way up there. I don't think he cares. To make his wife happy, to have a wedding that's gonna make her happy."