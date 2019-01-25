Everything We Know About Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's Wedding

Wedding in the works!
Ever since Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Baldwin in the Bahamas in July, fans have been excited to learn any and all details about the couple's journey to the altar. Though the "Boyfriend" singer and the supermodel married in a courthouse ceremony in September, the couple is now working on a larger wedding. While Justin and Hailey have been spending most of their time celebrating their new relationship status with family and friends, E! News has learned that talk of the big day has already begun.
"They are working with [wedding planner] Mindy Weiss and have decided that they want to take their time and do it right instead of rushing," a source tells E! News. "They do not have a date or location set. They are exploring many different venues and like the idea of a destination wedding."
"Mindy has been making suggestions and so far they like warm and tropical beach locales," the source continues. "In order to plan properly and give guests plenty of notice they are looking at spring dates. Nothing is set in stone, but they have slowed down and are making sure that they love what they plan and are excited about it."
"Hailey is very involved and working on details every day," the insider tells E! News. "Justin wants her to have exactly what she wants. They are both very excited and looking forward to having everyone they care about with them to celebrate."
Soon after their engagement made news, many family members expressed their well wishes and congratulations to the couple. In fact, Justin asked Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin for permission before he got down on one knee to propose.
Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin will be bridesmaids, the latter's mother, Kim Basinger, told Us Weekly on July 17.
Kim's ex, Ireland's dad and Stephen's brother, Alec Baldwin, is also expected to attend the wedding, as are fellow brothers Billy Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin.
"The invites will go to the siblings," Daniel said on the Daniel Baldwin Show on ESPN Syracuse.
Who will foot the bill for the wedding? The actor-turned-radio host thinks Justin will, and will also spare no expense.
"Now you're marrying Justin Bieber, arguably the biggest male star in the business, wouldn't you say? He's right up there, one or two, whatever you're gonna argue," Daniel said on his show. "There's classifications, financially, of wealth...Justin Bieber's a big jet category, he's way up there. I don't think he cares. To make his wife happy, to have a wedding that's gonna make her happy."
AM / SplashNews.com
Another important aspect to this future ceremony is Justin and Hailey's faith. Our source says their church organization will be heavily involved and they only want guests to be their very close friends and family.
Who will officiate the ceremony? When asked, Justin's longtime pastor Carl Lentz told paparazzi, "I have no idea," as seen in a video posted on The Blast on July 13.
As for what the bride could wear for her big day, it's a predicament the model has already thought about. In fact, she may be further along in the process than some fans know.
"Hailey has already expressed her ideas and vision for the wedding gown along with other outfits for the wedding festivities with her stylist and team," our source shared. "They are starting to get the process rolling."
As for Justin's look, let's just say Hailey has a small request for her future husband. When it was suggested that the "Baby" singer should "grow the mustache back for the wedding."
Hailey would write back, "Don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic." LOL!
Ultimately, there's a whole lot of love between this pair. Whether enjoying vacations together or gushing about each other on social media, the chemistry is undeniable.
"My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else," Justin wrote on Instagram when first confirming his engagement. "You make me so much better and we complement each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"
Hailey added, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!"
(Originally published on July 13 at 3:58 p.m. PT)