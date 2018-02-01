Jim Carrey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Dismissed

A wrongful death lawsuit filed against Jim Carrey by the family of Cathriona White has been dismissed.

E! News confirms the actor will not go trial in a legal battle regarding his former girlfriend's suicide. White died from an overdose in 2015, and a lawsuit filed one year later by her mother and estranged husband accused Carrey of illegally obtaining prescription drugs for her.

"The case and all claims against Jim Carrey have been dismissed," a publicist for the star tells E! News. "He is extremely grateful to everyone in his life who supported him throughout this challenging episode."

The attorney representing White's family, Michael J. Avenatti, adds, "Mr. Burton and Ms. Sweetman are pleased the case has been resolved. They appreciate the support they have received worldwide."