Beyoncé's Grammy Weekend Style Was Inspired by the Black Panthers

There was so much more to Beyoncé's recent looks than meets the eye.

In case you missed it, over the course of 2018 Grammys weekend, the pop culture icon has been repeatedly spotted wearing all-black ensembles. Each look, while different in the choice of garments, featured a beret and retro sunglasses—an homage to the Black Panthers. While being fashion forward enough for Queen B's wardrobe, these accessories have a political history that reveals a larger message behind her fashion.

For example, in honor the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala, the Lemonade singer appeared in a leather beret by Eugenia Kim atop an AzziAndOsta custom gown with husband Jay-Z. The dress, which featured an asymmetrical, ruffled skirt and turtleneck bodice, grabbed our attention with its mind-bending design, but it was the hat that transformed a mere standout outfit into a story.