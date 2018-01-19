Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos' Enviable Love Story: How the Former Soap Opera Sweethearts Keep It Spicy and Sane After 22 Years

Talking about how soap stars tend to date each other because they spend so much time together on set, Ripa said of her and Consuelos, "We were the only people we knew." "Which is pretty much the only reason we got married, 'cause we didn't know anybody else," he shrugged.

"Shhh," Ripa shushed him, developing another fit of giggles. "That's not true...I'm sure it's not true. I mean, it might be true. But look, it's worked out!"

It's evident every time they're together onscreen that they continue to make each other laugh. They also still have things in common (not including Consuelos' sports-watching habit), and they've nailed that whole truly-liking-each-other thing.

"It's a very typical, normal relationship," Consuelos also told E! at the 10-year mark in 2006. "We have, you know, ups and downs just like anybody else." He suspected that, if you asked Ripa, she could point out a few moments in their marriage where "it could've gone either way." But "I think I made a really good decision." He smiled.

Ripa would agree. As she told AOL.com in 2015, "The phrase 'this too shall pass' is such an important phrase when you're in your early wedding years. Every argument, every disagreement, seems like the end of the universe and it really isn't."

She also advised, in Good Housekeeping in 2010, "Don't be a bottler; you'll explode. If something bothers me, I just say it, no harm, no foul. So much of marriage is ego-based—who's right, who wins the argument. Mark and I don't really have that." Two years later she told the magazine, "I think he would say that I talk too much—endlessly. If the two of us go out to dinner, I feel the need to talk. He thinks we can sit and enjoy the ambience of the room—just have a cocktail and bask in each other's glow. I feel the need to hash things out: 'Can you believe what our kids did today? I feel like you're not listening to me. Are you listening to me?' I'm entirely too verbal with him."

But even as the cute marital anecdotes have been largely replaced by funny stories about raising three kids (and then three teenagers) and the wisdom that comes with being married for years, the couple remain refreshingly hot for each other.