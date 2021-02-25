Kelly Ripa Leaves NSFW Comment on Mark Consuelos' Birthday Tribute to Son Joaquin

Watch : Mark Consuelos' NSFW Comment on Kelly Ripa's Instagram

Joaquin Consuelos might want to avoid reading his parents' latest Instagram exchange.

While celebrating their youngest son's 18th birthday on Feb. 24, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos shared some intimate information about his conception. "Happy 18th Birthday Quino! @kellyripa our little guy is all grown up," Mark captioned his tribute post. "We love you Joaquin!"

After seeing her husband's message, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host replied with a cheeky comment. "You know what? Making him was so much fun," Kelly wrote along with heart emojis. In response, the Riverdale actor noted that Joaquin was "made" in Montreal.

While Joaquin has yet to respond to his mom and dad's exchange, Kelly, 50, and Mark, 49—who have become known for their hilariously NSFW social media commentary over the years—have fans laughing. "You two are the BEST!!" one Instagram user wrote. "So funny!" While another fan commented, "Kelly you're so bad!! I LOVE it! You guys are sexy hot!!"