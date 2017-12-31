Lindsay Lohan Wishes Happy New Year 2018 in Video From Dubai

Happy New Year from Lindsay Lohan!

As millions of her fellow Americans prepare to ring in 2018 on Sunday, New Year's Eve, the 31-year-old Mean Girls actress posted on her Instagram page a special video message from a party in Dubai, forty minutes after the clock struck midnight there.

Lohan, who famously battled legal turmoil that largely derailed her acting career and was once chased by the paparazzi regularly, has for the past year been living in the United Arab Emirates city, where she is afforded more privacy.

"Hi, it's Lindsay Lohan. Happy New Year 2018. God bless everyone in the world," she said. I'm really grateful for everything that's happened in my life. Everyone makes mistakes, but, you know, we have to live and learn, and I'm really looking forward to what's next in 2018."