What's Really Going on With Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's Divorce: The Non-Legalese Translation

Right at the top of the list of couples you didn't think would last into 2017: Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Not that the warring actors are in any danger of getting back together, of course. Rather, it's just that they're still technically married and fast coming up on eight months since Heard filed for divorce.

Now, these things can be over in six months in California, should the two parties be willing—and it actually seemed for a hot second that Johnny and Amber, as ugly as the proceedings were right out of the gate, were actually going to have their split in the bag within that time frame.

Alas, if it doesn't look that simple at first...it probably isn't that simple in the end.