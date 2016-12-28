Gwyneth Paltrow Says Chris Martin Would Still ''Take a Bullet'' for Her

She says that even though they're no longer married, the former couple still maintains a strong bond. "To this day, Chris would take a bullet for me, even though I'm not his wife," she revealed. "I honestly think Chris and I have contributed something positive to the culture of divorce."

Of course, this incites the question: How does her current boyfriend Brad Falchuk feel about her relationship with Martin?

"He has his own version of it, his own family where it's not a couple but it's a family," she said, referencing his split from Suzanne Falchuk with whom he shares two children.

Perhaps this confidence in her varying relationships has a lot to do with the confidence she has in herself, which she told InStyle came with age.

"When I turned 40, I felt like I got this free software upgrade that I wasn't expecting. It just happened," she explained.