Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have certainly had a rollercoaster romance.
Less than three months after the two surprisingly confirmed they were dating, the reality star asked his girlfriend to be his one and only. The pair announced their engagement on Instagram following a night of celebration at the L.A. gentlemen's club Ace of Diamonds, where Chyna was previously scheduled to host an event.
"YES !...!...!" she captioned a photo of her and her beau on Instagram at the time, her round diamond sparkler shining brightly on her left hand.
Just a month after Rob gifted his lady with the impressive piece of jewelry, the couple confirmed on social media that they were expecting their first child together. "I fell in Love with her immediately because of how great of a mom she is and now I'm looking forward to starting a Family with her !" the reality star wrote on Instagram in dedication to Chyna on Mother's Day.
While their time together as an official couple has been brief even by Hollywood standards, they've taken the world by storm with their public highs and lows since Chyna first shared a photo of herself nestled in Kardashian's tattooed arm, documenting "the beginning" to a whirlwind romance.
Here's a look back on all their twists and turns:
Jan. 25, 2016: Following Rob's diabetes diagnosis around the holidays, he and Blac confirm they're dating with a single Instagram photo captioned "the beginning."
Jan. 29, 2016: Chyna is arrested at an Austin airport. Kardashian travels an estimated 3,000 miles from Calif. to Texas to pick up his girlfriend and drive her home.
Feb. 14, 2016: Rob showers his lady with gifts for their first Valentine's Day together, including dozens of roses and an oversized custom portrait.
Feb. 23, 2016: The reality star snags a 4,256 sq. foot, four-bedroom mansion in Calabasas, Calif.
"Chyna has been helping Rob with the house. She pretty much will be living there once it is up and running," a source tells E! News at the time. "They both have discussed moving in with each other. They feel this is a fresh house and a fresh start for them."
March 3, 2016: Rob publicly declares that he's in love. "Love this woman right here so f--k y'all with your negative comments," Rob wrote on Instagram with a photo of Chyna asleep.
March 7, 2016: After Kardashian purges his Instagram account and Chyna shares a cryptic message on her social media, reports surface that the couple has broken up after a huge fight. Kardashian takes to Instagram to clear the air.
"Chy and I are not broken up we just feel like it would be a lot healthier for our relationship if we kept a lot more to ourselves. It's impossible to have a positive relationship with so much negativity from the media and outsiders and we would appreciate it if everyone respects that," he captioned an up-close shot of his and Chyna's faces on his Instagram account.
March 13, 2016: As an effort to smooth over bumps in their relationship, the two jet away to Montego Bay, Jamaica for a relaxing vacation.
March 17, 2016: The couple spends the day running errands together for Rob's 29th birthday on St. Patrick's Day after spending the previous day at Legoland Theme Park with Chyna's son, King Cairo.
March 20, 2016: Rob joins his mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Kendall Jenner and other members of his famous immediate family for a belated birthday party. Chyna does not attend.
March 23, 2016: Kris speaks publicly for the first time about her son's new girlfriend.
"I haven't really seen her that much and I don't know her as well as everyone else but she seems like a really nice girl and I just haven't been around her too much," Kris said on the Kyle and Jackie O show on Australian radio station KIIS-FM 1065. "But you know, he's been very, very happy lately and I think he's in a really good place. I don't know too much about their relationship."
April 5, 2016: Rob and Blac celebrate their engagement at L.A. gentlemen's club Ace of Diamonds.
May 6, 2016: The couple confirms on Instagram that they are expecting their first child together.
May 10, 2016: In a rare on-camera interview together, the engaged pair opens up about their growing baby. Chyna reveals to E! News' Zuri Hall that the pregnancy has been smooth sailing so far with no cravings. "I feel amazing, and I feel blessed," she said.
June 1, 2016: E! green-lights a new docu-series Rob & Chyna, which offers a look inside their lives together on the heels of their engagement and pregnancy news.
"Very few love stories have created as much pop culture buzz as Rob and Chyna's, and we are thrilled to see Rob in such a happy place," Executive Vice President, Original Programming & Development Jeff Olde said in a press release. "We are excited to share the next chapter in their relationship."
July 25, 2016: Rob purges his Instagram account, deleting all signs of Chyna.
Sept. 29, 2016: Chyna tweets Rob's cell phone number after he does the same to his sister, Kylie. "To assure your man is not texting no bitches, just tweet his number out," Chyna said on Snapchat. "How's that feel Rob? How ya feel?...Get your number changed, thank you."
Sept. 30, 2016: Rob apologizes to his sister live on the radio after he tweets out her cell phone number and accuses his family of failing to invite Chyna to a baby shower. "I thought they weren't having Chyna at our baby shower. Chyna's baby shower is actually this Sunday, but they were trying to do a little surprise 'guy' baby shower for me and I was just upset trying to fight for Chyna," he tells Ryan Seacrest on air. "It was literally miscommunication and I probably shouldn't have went on Twitter, but I did."
Meanwhile, he also tells Seacrest, "We've had our days, but there's never been a doubt in my mind. I always wanted to be with Chyna."
Oct. 2, 2016: Rob and Chyna celebrate the upcoming arrival of their daughter with a co-ed baby shower. "He really wants Chyna to be happy and he has been helping with the small details so that everything is to her liking," a source tells E! News. "Even though the shower is co-ed, he really wants it to be a special day for her."
Nov. 10, 2016: The proud parents welcome their first child, Dream Renee Kardashian. "She is gorgeous and has tons of hair!" a source tells E! News at the time.
Dec. 18, 2016: Rob takes to social media to tell fans Chyna suddenly left with Dream and King after screenshots of private messages pop up on her "hacked" Instagram account. In one alleged message from the mom of two, she allegedly calls Rob "lazy," "fat" and "insecure."
"Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me," Rob writes on Instagram. "And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now.
Dec. 20, 2016: After the couples' social media spat, E! News learns that the fight turned physical prior to Chyna moving out of the house. "She was punching him in his back and arms and was in a drunken rage," a source says. Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble walked in on their fight "and ripped Chyna off of Rob."
Dec. 28, 2016: Rob is admitted to the hospital after suffering complications from diabetes. Mom Kris and Chyna rush to the hospital to be by his side. A day later, a source tells E! News Rob is stabilized and his condition is not life-threatening. He is soon discharged.
Dec. 31, 2016: Rob and Chyna ring in the new year together with a romantic dinner.
Feb. 17, 2017: Amid new reports that the two have broken up again, a source tells E! News they are living in separate homes and family members aren't sure what their official relationship status is.
They "just want him to be happy," the source says. "Rob is focusing more on himself, the baby and work. He's been focusing on his sock line more."
Meanwhile, a friend of Rob's tells E! that all of their fighting makes him depressed. "His friends think right now this is definitely for the best."
According to the pal, there is no talk of wedding planning at the moment.
(Originally published June 1, 2016 at 9:37 a.m. PST)
