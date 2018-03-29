by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 5:23 PM
It's time to check-in with the hottest couples in Hollywood!
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are going strong and recently purchased some real-estate together. The couple, who recently reached the one year mark, bought a $15 million apartment in Manhattan.
This couple has not been shy about sharing their love for each other on social media and on the red carpet, so it's only natural to seal the deal with an official piece of property. It's not just any property either, this is actually the tallest residential building in the entire western hemisphere. No big deal. What other couples are enjoying some time together this week?
Get all the details in the clip above!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
The Arrangement's Kyle West Has Four Words for All the Haters Bashing His New Movie: "Let Them Eat Cake"
Padma Lakshmi's Late Lover Puts His Stamp of Approval on Her Current Relationship on Hollywood Medium
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!