by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Mar. 29, 2018 5:23 PM

It's time to check-in with the hottest couples in Hollywood! 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are going strong and recently purchased some real-estate together. The couple, who recently reached the one year mark, bought a $15 million apartment in Manhattan

This couple has not been shy about sharing their love for each other on social media and on the red carpet, so it's only natural to seal the deal with an official piece of property. It's not just any property either, this is actually the tallest residential building in the entire western hemisphere. No big deal. What other couples are enjoying some time together this week? 

Get all the details in the clip above! 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

