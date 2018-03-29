Michael Strahan has no regrets about his daytime departure.

The Super Bowl champ turned Emmy-winning TV star recently sat down with Graham Bensinger to discuss everything from retirement and marriage to his controversial exit from Live With Kelly. Strahan left the popular daytime show in 2016, after four years as co-host alongside Kelly Ripa, who has been hosting the show since 2001. His sudden move to join Good Morning America fulltime shocked many. And after learning of the switch only minutes before the rest of the world, Ripa took time off and the network eventually apologized.

Now almost two years after his exit, Strahan is opening up and says he has zero regrets about his dramatic departure. "There's nothing I would have done differently," he shared. "I handled it as professional as you can handle it and I have been a professional from day one there to the last day I left… I had the opportunity to do something that most people don't—I get a chance to evolve; to do different, creative things."

Strahan is clearly drawn to change professionally saying, "A lot of people think, ‘Oh why would he leave?'...I don't wanna do that forever! No! People get so complacent. It makes me sick that someone [says], ‘You got a good job, you just got to keep it.'"