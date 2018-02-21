Doll heads will roll!

Thanks to Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, the luxury fashion house has seen a major resurgence in Hollywood. There's not an oversize embroidered denim jacket Beyoncé won't wear. Chrissy Teigen is spotted out daily in the brand's monogrammed belt. And those fur-lined, embroidered loafers? Every Insta-star has one. If all things Gucci is on-trend, then the next It accessories will be…doll heads?

Michele sent a cadre of fantastical looks down the runway at Gucci's fall show at Milan Fashion Week—including a fawn, baby dragon and a snake—but the most notable add-on to complement the colorful, cinematic-themed collection was the doppelgänger doll heads. As a few models walked down the runway, they held heads that looked almost identical to them. These replicas took as long as it takes to design a collection: six months!