Twitter Reacts to Gucci Models Carrying Replica Heads: Harry Potter Jokes, Puns & More

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 1:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Gucci, Heads, Milan Fashion Week

WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Doll heads will roll!

Thanks to Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, the luxury fashion house has seen a major resurgence in Hollywood. There's not an oversize embroidered denim jacket Beyoncé won't wear. Chrissy Teigen is spotted out daily in the brand's monogrammed belt. And those fur-lined, embroidered loafers? Every Insta-star has one. If all things Gucci is on-trend, then the next It accessories will be…doll heads?

Michele sent a cadre of fantastical looks down the runway at Gucci's fall show at Milan Fashion Week—including a fawn, baby dragon and a snake—but the most notable add-on to complement the colorful, cinematic-themed collection was the doppelgänger doll heads. As a few models walked down the runway, they held heads that looked almost identical to them. These replicas took as long as it takes to design a collection: six months!

Photos

Best Looks at New York Fashion Week Winter 2018

According to Vogue, Alessandro worked with Makinarium, an Italian company of techno-artisans who specialize in special and visual effects for movies and directors like Ridley Scott, Danny Boyle and Ben Stiller.

While beautiful floral prints, gem-encrusted trainers and grandpa knits enchanted showgoers, Twitter couldn't help but have an opinion about the replica heads. Here are the best reactions. 

What do you think of the replica heads: high fashion or completely bizarre?

RELATED ARTICLE: How Chrissy Teigen's Hairstylist Sets the Temperature on His Flat Iron

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News , Fashion Week
Latest News
Brooke Shields

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ES: Stranger Things Target Collaboratioin

Target's Stranger Things Collection Is Made for Netflix Binge-Watching

Cheryl, Liam Payne, 2018 Brit Awards

BRIT Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

ESC: Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid

Gigi Hadid's Layered Jeans Are the Next Denim Trend

ESC: Best Looks London Fashion Week, Winter 2018, Roksanda

Best Looks from London Fashion Week Winter 2018

Rita Ora, 2018 Brit Awards

BRIT Awards 2018: See All the Red Carpet Fashion

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Offended by Dress Controversy: "This Is Sexist"

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -