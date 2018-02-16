Jamie Foxx isn't playing games when it comes to his latest interview.

While appearing on ESPN's live broadcast of SportsCenter Friday afternoon, the Hollywood actor was ready to answer questions about the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

But as it turned out, anchor Michael Smith was hoping to also bring up Katie Holmes.

"I know you prepared [for the game] because I saw pictures," Michael shared. "Did you and Katie Holmes play basketball for Valentine's Day? Like some real Love and Basketball?"

From the looks of things, Jamie wasn't in love with the question. As a result, he took off his headphones and mic and proceeded to walk off the interview.