Raymond Hall/GC Images, Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
Bethenny Frankel has reportedly reopened her 2013 divorce case against ex Jason Hoppy.
According to multiple outlets, the Real Housewives of New York City star is suing Hoppy for custody of their 7-year-old daughter, Bryn. E! News has confirmed the not-so friendly exes have court appearances scheduled for early January.
E! News has reached out to Bethenny's representative as well as attorneys for both parties.
In late October, Hoppy accepted a plea deal in a stalking and harassment case involving Frankel. The 47-year-old must comply with the business mogul's order of protection for six months and obey all laws for the case to be dismissed. Nine months prior, Hoppy was charged with aggravated harassment and stalking after he allegedly sent Frankel multiple "unwanted" emails and texts and showed up at their daughter's school to confront her.
J. Webber / Splash News
At the time, Hoppy's attorney told E! News in a statement, "We are pleased but not at all surprised that the charges were dismissed. It's clear from the trajectory of this case that her claims were not substantiated or credited, and the motive was questioned. Mr. Hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter."
Their divorce took more than three years to finalize as they fought over alimony, child custody and Frankel's New York City condo.
In 2014, Jason and Bethenny agreed to co-parent Bryn. The Bravolebrity had initially asked the court for primary custody and sole decision-making for their daughter, while Hoppy requested shared custody. The terms of their settlement were not made public.
By 2016, the pair's divorce was finalized and Frankel's attorney said she was "ecstatic that this long chapter is over" and "looking forward to moving on with her life."
During the season 9 reunion of RHONY, Bethenny touched on the "torment" she's endured throughout the split and its impact on her child. She shared, "[Bryn's] very pure and innocent and happy and she doesn't really understand what a reality television show is, much less the things [we're] talking about. It's extremely advanced and complicated. I live in a house alone with my daughter when I have her. So there's no pressure at all. She's very isolated in her life and she's very happy."
