Zendaya Celebrates the Golden Globes and New Movie With 4 Epic Outfits

Fresh off The Greatest Showman's three Golden Globes nominations, Zendaya turned heads with three striking outfit changes in one morning.

After exiting The Today Show, the Spider-Man star's stylist, Law Roach, posted a picture of her with the affectionate caption, "My very own GOLDEN GLOBE." Although the star claims her fashion choice on the release day of the Golden Globe nominations was a "accidental reference," her Giuseppe di Morabito gold coat dress, Bienen-Davis bag, metallic heels and glowing makeup personifies the glamour and hue of the award show.

As the sun rose, the actress was radiant in this glimmering gold ensemble, but little did we know this was just the beginning of her one-woman fashion show, which took part throughout the rest of the day.