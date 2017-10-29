Flared Jeans: 3 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Wear Them in 2017

Just like every other trend from the ‘70s, flared jeans are back.

And the best thing about this fashion revival is that there are new, fresh ways to wear it now. Celebs like Jessica Simpson, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls are taking a popular style from the past and infusing modern-days trends with it. You know those two-tone jeans all the stars have been wearing lately? They come in flared options, too. Not all flares have to be fitted and high rise either—the latest crop have a boyfriend-jean fit to them, so they are slightly baggy and, most importantly, comfortable.