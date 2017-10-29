Flared Jeans: 3 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Wear Them in 2017

  • By
  • &

by Diana Nguyen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Naomi Campbell, Halloween

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 2 Fashion Secrets Revealed: How They Recreated 1984

Dacre Montgomery, Stranger Things

Stranger Things 2 Fashion Secrets Revealed: How They Recreated the Best (and Worst) of 1984's Style

ESC: Jessica Simpson, Denim

Luis Yllanes / Splash News

ESC: 30 Days Denim Banners

Just like every other trend from the ‘70s, flared jeans are back. 

And the best thing about this fashion revival is that there are new, fresh ways to wear it now. Celebs like Jessica Simpson, Bella Hadid and Joan Smalls are taking a popular style from the past and infusing modern-days trends with it. You know those two-tone jeans all the stars have been wearing lately? They come in flared options, too. Not all flares have to be fitted and high rise either—the latest crop have a boyfriend-jean fit to them, so they are slightly baggy and, most importantly, comfortable.

Photos

How to Wear Mom Jeans

Some may argue that flared jeans are unflattering, but its curvy proportions actually make the slimmest part of your pant leg look even smaller. So, how do you style this throwback trend without looking like a hippie. Keep scrolling for three ways celebs are wearing flared jeans. 

ESC: Bella Hadid, Denim

Lisvett Serrante/startraksphoto.com

Bella Hadid

Emphasize the jeans' flared hem with another color, like the model's bottoms. If you're just dipping your toes into this trend and want to draw less attention to the flare, try two-tone denim with a vertical alignment. 

ESC: Flared Jeans

Victoria Beckham

Kick Flare Jeans, Was $309, Now $154

ESC: Flared Jeans

Zara

The Real Slim Flare Jeans in Samurai Blue, $69.90

Article continues below

ESC: Joan Smalls, Denim

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Joan Smalls

The model proves flared culottes are totally high fashion. Similar to how you'd wear boyfriend jeans, pair the baggy silouhette with a body-hugging top, like a cami or crop top. 

ESC: Flared Jeans

H&M

High Waist Culottes, $49.99

ESC: Flared Jeans

69

Blue Pleated Jeans, $445

Article continues below

ESC: Jessica Simpson, Denim

Luis Yllanes / Splash News

Jessica Simpson

The fashion mogul's flared jeans look most like the '70s original. Styling tip: The bigger your bell bottoms are, the slimmer the thinnest part of the pants will look. If you want to have more fun with this silhouette, try it in a cropped iteration. 

ESC: Flared Jeans

Topshop

Moto Indigo Flared Jamie Jeans, $75

ESC: Flared Jeans

Madewell

Cali Cropped High-Rise Bootcut Jeans, $130

Article continues below

30 DAYS OF DENIM, DAY 28: Selena Gomez's Stylist Shares 5 Denim Finds You Need Now

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , Joan Smalls , Bella Hadid , Style Collective , Fashion , Top Stories , VG , Shopping , Life/Style
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.