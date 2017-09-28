Model-Approved Halloween Costumes You Can Do With Your Friends

Call it what you want: a girl gang, clique, crew—whatever it is, you and your friends are ready to represent this Halloween.

Now that Taylor Swift 's celeb squad seemingly no longer reigns, your buds have an opportunity to steal the spotlight. Need ideas? Look no further than the most fashionable, style-savvy women in the world today. Don't just replicate their style either—channel the epic moments that exude their love for each other and a united front. What exactly does that look like? Remember how ‘90s supermodels Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen joined Donatella Versace to close down the Versace spring 2018 runway show in Milan? Exactly.

If you don't want to glam up for Halloween, you're not alone. When channeling besties Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner, you can keep it totally casual and street-style friendly. Put on your best black jeans and go. Just don't forget your personalized tour shirts and BFF necklaces.

Need more ideas. Keep scrolling!

ESC: Halloween Squad, Victoria's Secret

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret Models

Only few models are bestowed a pair of coveted Victoria's Secret wings every year—but on Halloween, any girl with a pink robe and a bombshell bra can be an angel for the night. Look just as sexy as Lady Gaga and her model squad, including Leomie Anderson, Lais Oliveira, Jasmine Tookes and Valery Kaufman with voluminous beach waves. Just don't forget to wear comfy underwear!

ESC: Model Halloween

Target

Solid Pink Satin Robe, $46.20

ESC: Model Halloween

Nasty Gal

Did It For the Pearl Bralette, $30

ESC: Model Halloween

Calvin Klein Underwear

Pure Seamless Boy Shorts 3 Pack, $33

ESC: Halloween Squad, Victoria's Secret

Venturelli/WireImage

The Supers

The fashion world came to a  halt when the original ‘90s supermodels shut down the Versace spring 2018 runway in matching gold-lame gowns...with Donatella, no less. Recreate the epic moment that cluttered your Instagram feed with your best buds. One friend needs to wear all black and stand in the middle of your girl-gang photo though. 

ESC: Model Halloween

Whistles

Estelle One Shoulder Dress, $64.52 

ESC: Model Halloween

Pretty Little Things

Bronze Metallic Ring Detail Cowl Maxi Dress, $50

ESC: Model Halloween

H&M

Shimmering Metallic Dress, $54.99

ESC: Model Halloween

BCBGMaxazria

Prue Metallic Leather Pumps, $198

ESC: Halloween Squad, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner

Keith Hewitt/GC Images

Cara & Kendall

If you and your best friend are inseparable, go as Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner! Notice their personalized shirts? The "Ca" is for Cara, and "Ke" is for Kendall. Use the shirt company below to make your tour swag. And in true BFF form, you cannot forget a personalized necklace either. 

ESC: Model Halloween

The Giving Keys

Never Ending Key Choker, $45

ESC: Model Halloween

Spreadshirt

CaKe Shirt, $28.99

ESC: Model Halloween

River Island

Black Cropped Bomber Jacket, Was $90; Now $30

ESC: Model Halloween

Mango

Waxed Skinny Belle Jeans, $59.99

ESC: Model Halloween

Walmart

Paisley 100% Cotton Double Sided Bandana - 22 inches, $4.99

ESC: Halloween Squad, Heidi Klum

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Heidi Klums

If people constantly ask you and your friends if you're sisters, throw strangers off even more by cloning yourself as supermodel Heidi Klum. To be like The Project Runway star, you can wear a blush or gold swimsuit and nude thigh-high boots. Repeat this six times. It's Halloween, right? Anything goes. 

ESC: Model Halloween

Boohoo

Petite Lauren Low Back Metallic Swimsuit, $16

ESC: Model Halloween

Kendall + Kylie

Ayla Thigh High Boots, $225

ESC: Model Halloween

Target

Women's Bracelet Cuff Open Work - Gold, $12.99

ESC: Halloween Squad, Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Michael Stewart/WireImage

Kylie & Jordyn

You may not have a TV show together, but you're just as close as Kylie Jenner and her model BFF Jordyn Woods. Channel your inner Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake at the VMAs and pile on the denim. If one friend is more Kylie, wear a white headpiece with a cropped jacket and crop top. If you're more Jordyn, party comfortably in an oversize denim jacket. 

ESC: Model Halloween

Aritzia

Tna Cornice Hat, $35

ESC: Model Halloween

Alice + Olivia

Chloe Embroidered Sequined Denim Jacket, $795

ESC: Model Halloween

NK

Crop Top, $377

ESC: Model Halloween

Pixie Market

Two Tone Denim Mini Skirt, $82

Got better ideas? Tell us in the comments below!

