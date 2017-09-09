Five years later and Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still reign as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

It's hard to believe that nearly half a decade has passed since the famous pair quietly said "I Do" at Boone Hall Plantation just outside of Charleston, South Carolina.

And while the couple has tried to keep the biggest moments of their personal lives private, both Ryan and Blake have given fans plenty of reasons to cheer them on.

In just the past 12 months alone, the couple's two children made their public debut when dad received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. One day later and the parents treated daughter James to a magical day at the Disneyland Resort.

A few weeks went by and Blake and Ryan were quickly making news for their red carpet looks at both the 2017 Golden Globes and 2017 Met Gala. Oh come on, you know you loved it.