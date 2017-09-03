The Baldwin cousins posted a slew of photos and videos from Alaia's big day.

Bohemian bridesmaid: the actress looked stunning at a friend's California ceremony in 2012.

Mini moment! Tori is charming in a teeny navy dress as a member of this bridal party back in 2011.

The Hills star was more than happy to support her sister, Holly Montag, when she said "I Do" in Colorado.

Five years before she married long-time love Justin Timberlake in nearby Naples, the actress was a bridesmaid at the Italian wedding of Beverly Mitchell, her former 7th Heaven costar.

When her assistant tied the knot in 2011 it was Britney's turn to help out. The singer was only happy to serve as a bridesmaid.

In 2008, the actress sported a lovely black gown for a gal pal's "I Dos."

The now-newlywed looked pretty in a plum frock at her brother Caleb's nuptials in 2011. "It was a great dress and I had a great night," the star later said.

In 2013, the blond bombshell was maid of honor at BFF Cacee Cobb's wedding to Donald Faison and stroll down the aisle on the arm of best man Zach Braff!

It's a family affair! The actress wore an simple asymmetrical bridesmaid dress while hubby Cash Warren got suited up to serve as the best man at a close friend's ceremony in 2010.

In June 2013, the pop star did her best not to upstage bride Bo O'Connor on her big day in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The British model looked radiant in a navy dress at her sister Chloe Delevingne's nuptials.

Snooki's Snooki & JWoww BFF and other former Jersey Shore stars were in her wedding party on the day she said "I Do" to beau Jionni LaValle!

The Barbadian beauty was on hand when her BFF Jennifer Rosales tied the knot in Hawaii on her favorite holiday: 4/20.

For sister Ashlee Simpson 's 2014 nuptials, Jess broke the unofficial wedding rules and also wore white for her bridesmaid gown.

Quite possibly the most famous maid of honor in recent years, Pippa almost stole the spotlight at the royal wedding in a sexy Alexander McQueen gown.

Back in 2006, the actress donned this classic pale pink number for her bridesmaid duties.

Back in 2011, Selena sported this sweet blue creation for a beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

Aloha! Maggie supported her father during his Hawaiian nuptials alongside her brother Jake Gyllenhaal (not pictured).

The Girls star took on the role of bridesmaid last year, and arguably orchestrated some of the best bridal Instagrams we've seen yet!

The actress and her fellow bridesmaids are simply lovely in lilac gowns for this 2006 ceremony.

Fun fact: Ashlee and sister Jessica Simpson both served as bridesmaids for pal Lauren Zelman in 2012.

The 27 Dresses star was a real bridesmaid for her sister's wedding in 2007.

And the best boss ever award goes to... SJP! The Sex and the City alum dons a stunning violet number as a proud member of her assistant's bridal party.

Bohemian beauties! The twins were absolutely angelic on their godmother's big day in Los Cabos back in 2007.

That face! The supermodel gets goofy at her pal's nuptials.

She may just be a bridesmaid, but Naomi definitely steals the show in this striking white lace LBD.

While she's been a bridesmaid in no less than six weddings , this elegant pink ensemble may be her best bridal party look to date.

Pretty in pink indeed! Ashley slipped into a stunning Marchesa gown for her publicist's wedding in Turks and Caicos back in 2013.

Round two! Cara plays bridesmaid again in this breezy white gown for sister Poppy's 2014 wedding.

The Hunger Games starlet sports a beautiful cream creation for big brother Blaine's wedding, and even scored a cover cameo on the cover of Martha Stewart Weddings .

After posting ample bachelorette party pics, Gaga kept it classic in a whimsical lavender gown for her pal's New Orleans weddings in March 2015.

Talk about a star-studded bunch! Queen Bey donned an angelic white gown for her bridesmaid's duties at sister Solange Knowles ' New Orleans wedding last year.

Back at it again! She serves as a stunning bridesmaid once again, this time wearing a slick strappy black dress.

The actress went barefoot through the streets of Spain during her pals' nuptials.

Found: Something blue! The True Detective star stepped in as a bridesmaid for sister Kayleen 's Memorial Day wedding.

The Modern Family star sported a pastel yellow dress while serving as a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding in June 2015.

The fashion designer and The Hills alum was there for her friend Maura McManus on her big day on Aug. 16. She was joined by co-star Lo Bosworth, who also served as a bridesmaid.

The pop star was the maid of honor at childhood friend Britany Maack 's wedding in Pennsylvania in February 2016 and both wore Reem Acra dresses.

The O.C. darling slipped into a whimsical pale green dress for the show's creator Josh Schwartz 's wedding in 2008.

The Hart of Dixie alum was a bridesmaid at the March 2017 wedding of Gelareh Khalioun , who worked as a costume designer on the show.

After wrapping production on a movie with Goldie Hawn , Schumer traveled to be by Tara Alana 's side. The bride exchanged vows with Rusty Fitton , as Schumer's boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, looked on.

The supermodel was by her brother Matty's side when he married Jimmy Wright in Australia on Dec. 30, 2016.

The Hills alum and fashion designer served as a bridesmaid at friends C assie Herschenfeld and Ben Katz 's wedding in Ojai, California in August 2017, more than six weeks after she announced she had given birth to her and husband William Tell 's first child, son Liam .

Hailey served as the maid of honor at sister Alaia Baldwin 's wedding, while cousin Ireland also served as a bridesmaid. Here they are pictured with Hailey's mom Kennya Baldwin .

The singer served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson 's wedding.

Also Saturday, Hailey served as the maid of honor at her sister Alaia Baldwin 's big day. Ireland was also a bridesmaid. Both wore black gowns; Hailey's was a halter dress, while Ireland's was made of lace and featured off-the-shoulder mid-way sleeves.

This was not the pop star's first rodeo; In 2016, Swift was the maid of honor at BFF Britany Maack 's wedding in Pennsylvania. Both wore stunning Reem Acra dresses.

Wearing a burgundy halter gown, Swift served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson 's wedding at Martha's Vineyard Saturday.

It was a big wedding weekend for Taylor Swift , Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin .

Here come the celebrity bridesmaids!

