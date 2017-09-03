Taylor Swift and Hailey Baldwin Are Among the Most Beautiful Celebrity Bridesmaids

Here come the celebrity bridesmaids!

It was a big wedding weekend for Taylor Swift , Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin.

Wearing a burgundy halter gown, Swift served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson's wedding at Martha's Vineyard Saturday.

This was not the pop star's first rodeo; In 2016, Swift was the maid of honor at BFF Britany Maack's wedding in Pennsylvania. Both wore stunning Reem Acra dresses.

Also Saturday, Hailey served as the maid of honor at her sister Alaia Baldwin's big day. Ireland was also a bridesmaid. Both wore black gowns; Hailey's was a halter dress, while Ireland's was made of lace and featured off-the-shoulder mid-way sleeves. 

Taylor Swift, Bridesmaid

Splash News

Taylor Swift

The singer served as a bridesmaid at her longtime friend Abigail Anderson's wedding.

Alaia Baldwin Wedding, Hailey Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin, Kennya Baldwin

Instagram

Hailey Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin

Hailey served as the maid of honor at sister Alaia Baldwin's wedding, while cousin Ireland also served as a bridesmaid. Here they are pictured with Hailey's mom Kennya Baldwin.

Lauren Conrad

CPR / WAGO / BACKGRID

Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum and fashion designer served as a bridesmaid at friends Cassie Herschenfeld and Ben Katz's wedding in Ojai, California in August 2017, more than six weeks after she announced she had given birth to her and husband William Tell's first child, son Liam.

Article continues below

Matty Kerr, Miranda Kerr, Jimmy Wright

Instagram

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel was by her brother Matty's side when he married Jimmy Wright in Australia on Dec. 30, 2016.

Amy Schumer, Ben Hanisch

Instagram

Amy Schumer

After wrapping production on a movie with Goldie Hawn, Schumer traveled to be by Tara Alana's side. The bride exchanged vows with Rusty Fitton, as Schumer's boyfriend, Ben Hanisch, looked on.

Rachel Bilson, Bridesmaid

Instagram

Rachel Bilson

The Hart of Dixie alum was a bridesmaid at the March 2017 wedding of Gelareh Khalioun, who worked as a costume designer on the show.

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Rachel Bilson

Courtesy: Elizabeth Messina

Rachel Bilson

The O.C. darling slipped into a whimsical pale green dress for the show's creator Josh Schwartz's wedding in 2008.

Taylor Swift, Britany Maack, Wedding

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

The pop star was the maid of honor at childhood friend Britany Maack's wedding in Pennsylvania in February 2016 and both wore Reem Acra dresses.

Lauren Conrad

FameFlynet

Lauren Conrad

The fashion designer and The Hills alum was there for her friend Maura McManus on her big day on Aug. 16. She was joined by co-star Lo Bosworth, who also served as a bridesmaid.

Article continues below

Sofia Vergara Instagram

Instagram

Sofía Vergara

The Modern Family star sported a pastel yellow dress while serving as a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding in June 2015.

Rachel McAdams

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Rachel McAdams

Found: Something blue! The True Detective star stepped in as a bridesmaid for sister Kayleen's Memorial Day wedding. 

Eva Longoria, Bridesmaid Dress

GTRES/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Eva Longoria

The actress went barefoot through the streets of Spain during her pals' nuptials.

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Eva Longoria, Khloe Kardashian

Eva Longoria/WhoSay

Eva Longoria

Back at it again! She serves as a stunning bridesmaid once again, this time wearing a slick strappy black dress. 

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles, Solange Knowles, Alan Ferguson, Wedding

Josh Brasted/WireImage

Beyoncé

Talk about a star-studded bunch! Queen Bey donned an angelic white gown for her bridesmaid's duties at sister Solange Knowles' New Orleans wedding last year.  

Lady Gaga

INF/SBMF/Patriot Pics/FAMEFLYNET

Lady Gaga

After posting ample bachelorette party pics, Gaga kept it classic in a whimsical lavender gown for her pal's New Orleans weddings in March 2015.

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Jennifer Lawrence, Martha Stewart Weddings

Martha Stewart Weddings

Jennifer Lawrence

The Hunger Games starlet sports a beautiful cream creation for big brother Blaine's wedding, and even scored a cover cameo on the cover of Martha Stewart Weddings.

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Chloe Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne, Cara Delevingne

William Parker/GC Images

Cara Delevingne

Round two! Cara plays bridesmaid again in this breezy white gown for sister Poppy's 2014 wedding. 

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Ashley Greene

Courtesy: Monique Lhuillier

Ashley Greene

Pretty in pink indeed! Ashley slipped into a stunning Marchesa gown for her publicist's wedding in Turks and Caicos back in 2013.

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Jessica Simpson

Gossip Society/Splash News

Jessica Simpson

While she's been a bridesmaid in no less than six weddings, this elegant pink ensemble may be her best bridal party look to date. 

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Naomi Watts

Newspix/Rex/REX USA

Naomi Watts

She may just be a bridesmaid, but Naomi definitely steals the show in this striking white lace LBD. 

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Brooklyn Decker

Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

Brooklyn Decker

That face! The supermodel gets goofy at her pal's nuptials.

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen

Clasos.com/Splash News

Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen

Bohemian beauties! The twins were absolutely angelic on their godmother's big day in Los Cabos back in 2007. 

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Sarah Jessica Parker

Instagram

Sarah Jessica Parker

And the best boss ever award goes to... SJP! The Sex and the City alum dons a stunning violet number as a proud member of her assistant's bridal party.

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Katherine Heigl

SC/BB/Flynetonline.com

Katherine Heigl

The 27 Dresses star was a real bridesmaid for her sister's wedding in 2007.

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Ashlee Simpson

SC/FameFlynet Pictures

Ashlee Simpson

Fun fact: Ashlee and sister Jessica Simpson both served as bridesmaids for pal Lauren Zelman in 2012.

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Katharine McPhee

Premiere/DMac/FameFlynet Pictures

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee 

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Jennifer Garner

Flynet

Jennifer Garner

The actress and her fellow bridesmaids are simply lovely in lilac gowns for this 2006 ceremony. 

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Lena Dunham

Instagram

Lena Dunham

The Girls star took on the role of bridesmaid last year, and arguably orchestrated some of the best bridal Instagrams we've seen yet!

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Maggie Gyllenhaal

Zeus/Apollo/Flynetpictures.com

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Aloha! Maggie supported her father during his Hawaiian nuptials alongside her brother Jake Gyllenhaal (not pictured). 

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Selena Gomez

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Selena Gomez

Back in 2011, Selena sported this sweet blue creation for a beach wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Sarah Michelle Gellar

SC/JD/Flynet

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Back in 2006, the actress donned this classic pale pink number for her bridesmaid duties.

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale Instagram

Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens

High School Musical reunion time! Vanessa joined pal Ashley Tisdale's bridal party in a stunning blush gown.

Pippa Middleton

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Pippa Middleton

Quite possibly the most famous maid of honor in recent years, Pippa almost stole the spotlight at the royal wedding in a sexy Alexander McQueen gown.

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Wedding

PacificCoastNews

Jessica Simpson

For sister Ashlee Simpson's 2014 nuptials, Jess broke the unofficial wedding rules and also wore white for her bridesmaid gown.

Rihanna

Instagram

Rihanna

The Barbadian beauty was on hand when her BFF Jennifer Rosales tied the knot in Hawaii on her favorite holiday: 4/20. 

JWoww, Jenni Farley, Snooki Wedding

LC/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Jenni "JWoww" Farley

Snooki's Snooki & JWoww BFF and other former Jersey Shore stars were in her wedding party on the day she said "I Do" to beau Jionni LaValle!

Article continues below

Cara Delevingne, Chloe Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne

FameFlynetUK/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Cara Delevingne

The British model looked radiant in a navy dress at her sister Chloe Delevingne's nuptials.

Lady Gaga

FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Lady Gaga

In June 2013, the pop star did her best not to upstage bride Bo O'Connor on her big day in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren

AKM-GSI

Jessica Alba

It's a family affair! The actress wore an simple asymmetrical bridesmaid dress while hubby Cash Warren got suited up to serve as the best man at a close friend's ceremony in 2010.

 

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Zack Braff

INFphoto.com

Jessica Simpson

In 2013, the blond bombshell was maid of honor at BFF Cacee Cobb's wedding to Donald Faison and stroll down the aisle on the arm of best man Zach Braff!

Keira Knightley

Mirrorpix / Splash News

Keira Knightley

The now-newlywed looked pretty in a plum frock at her brother Caleb's nuptials in 2011. "It was a great dress and I had a great night," the star later said.

Kate Bosworth

Splash News

Kate Bosworth

In 2008, the actress sported a lovely black gown for a gal pal's "I Dos."

Article continues below

Britney Spears

INFphoto.com

Britney Spears

When her assistant tied the knot in 2011 it was Britney's turn to help out. The singer was only happy to serve as a bridesmaid.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

Renato Sarmiento/Splash News

Jessica Biel

Five years before she married long-time love Justin Timberlake in nearby Naples, the actress was a bridesmaid at the Italian wedding of Beverly Mitchell, her former 7th Heaven costar.

 

Holly Montag, Heidi Montag

Splash News

Heidi Montag

The Hills star was more than happy to support her sister, Holly Montag, when she said "I Do" in Colorado. 

Article continues below

Celebrity Bridesmaids, Tori Spelling

SC/Rocstar/Flynetpictures.com

Tori Spelling

Mini moment! Tori is charming in a teeny navy dress as a member of this bridal party back in 2011. 

Kirsten Dunst

CPR/Miguel/Premiere/FAMEFLYNET

Kirsten Dunst

Bohemian bridesmaid: the actress looked stunning at a friend's California ceremony in 2012.

The Baldwin cousins posted a slew of photos and videos from Alaia's big day.

Other celebs who have served as bridesmaids in recent years include Lady GagaLauren ConradJessica SimpsonRihannaBritney Spears and Vanessa Hudgens.

