15 Surprising Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Gossip Girl

2. Blake Lively Was Pegged for Serena Van der Woodsen From the Start: Thanks to the books' fan groups and message boards as well as Lively's popularity in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, the creators already had an idea Lively was the girl for the role.

"We didn't see a lot of other girls for Serena," Schwartz said. "She has to be somebody that you believe would be sitting in the front row at Fashion Week eventually."

3. But Lively Wasn't So Sure: She wanted to get her degree. "I said, 'No, I want to go to college. Thank you, though,'" Lively recalled. "Then they said, 'OK, you can go to Columbia [University] one day a week. After the first year [of the show], it'll quiet down. Your life will go back to normal and you can start going to school. We can't put it in writing, but we promise you can go.' So that's why I said, 'OK. You know what? I'll do this.'"

She never ended up finishing college.