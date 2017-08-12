Jersey Shore Cast: Then and Now

Can you believe it's been almost five years since Jersey Shore went off the air?

And that it's been more than seven years since we were first introduced to She Who They Call Snooki and got to party vicariously with her and the rest of the cast?

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio reunited for the E! special Road Trip Reunion: Return To the Jersey Shore, part of a new series, which will air on Aug. 20.

The stars sure have changed! Well, kind of. Check out photos of them then and now.