Sofia Vergara's doing some serious channeling of her Emoji Movie character.
The black, lace and beaded Martha Medeiros Label dress with an unexpected red trim looks almost identical to the dancer emoji she's the voice of in the new film—not to mention it's stunning.
And while the actress is strutting her stuff on a red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian is elevating an otherwise casual look of a white cropped tee and striped trousers with nude stilettos for what looks to be your average coffee run.
Clearly, your favorite celebs are stepping it up this week, so for more style inspiration scroll to see who else we've chosen as our top picks!
Kourtney's cropped baby tee and Off-White striped trousers are a breezy match for a summer's day. And her choice of stilettos takes the somewhat casual look to the next, more elegant level.
The Girls Night's star stepped out in New York wearing this red bandage number and nude heels—perfect for a summer's day.
Playful prints are a hard thing to mix-and-match, but Kendall's done is perfectly (no surprise there). Her white Stuart Weitzman clinger boots and furry pink bag then pull the look in a more youthful direction.
To the premiere of her new film Brigsby Bear, Claire wore this gorgeous floral Prada number and matching pale pink pumps. She looked classically elegant!
Kelly's $5,100 Gucci dress is a real show-stopper, no? The talk show host and actor was headed to appear on the Late Night with Seth Meyers when the paps spotted her.
Bell sleeves and a frilled hemline elevate Priyanka's romper look to a cool and casual city vibe. She finished the ensemble with nude pumps that could easily go from the street to the office.
The actress wore this incredible Chanel resort 2018 gown to a play the other night. (Casual.) She even matched her lipstick to the red trim of the dress.
In a stunning black, red and lace Martha Medeiros Label dress Sofia celebrates the premiere of her latest film Emoji Movie. You get one guess as to which emoji she plays. Hint: She wears an all-red dress and she's permanently dancing.
In a full velvet Mugler look, Cara's cool, calm and collected. Those Balmain boots and Dior sunglasses push the ensemble to an uber-edgy place.
Which look was your favorite?
Plenty of amazing choices to choose from.
