Best Dressed of the Week: Sofia Vergara, Kourtney Kardashian & More!

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

This Drugstore Beauty Hack Promises Voluminous Lashes

Balmain Designer Explains Why Rihanna is a "Fashion Icon"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Sofia Vergara, Best Dressed

XactpiX/ Splash News

Sofia Vergara's doing some serious channeling of her Emoji Movie character.

The black, lace and beaded Martha Medeiros Label dress with an unexpected red trim looks almost identical to the dancer emoji she's the voice of in the new film—not to mention it's stunning.

And while the actress is strutting her stuff on a red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian is elevating an otherwise casual look of a white cropped tee and striped trousers with nude stilettos for what looks to be your average coffee run.

Clearly, your favorite celebs are stepping it up this week, so for more style inspiration scroll to see who else we've chosen as our top picks!

Photos

Sofia Vergara's Best Looks

ESC: Best Dressed, Kourtney Kardashian

Javiles / 4CRNS / BACKGRID

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney's cropped baby tee and Off-White striped trousers are a breezy match for a summer's day. And her choice of stilettos takes the somewhat casual look to the next, more elegant level.

ESC: Jada Pinkett Smith, Best Dressed

Fortunata / Splash News

Jada Pinkett Smith

The Girls Night's star stepped out in New York wearing this red bandage number and nude heels—perfect for a summer's day.

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Best Dressed

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner

Playful prints are a hard thing to mix-and-match, but Kendall's done is perfectly (no surprise there). Her white Stuart Weitzman clinger boots and furry pink bag then pull the look in a more youthful direction.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Claire Danes

Richard Buxo / Splash News

Claire Danes

To the premiere of her new film Brigsby Bear, Claire wore this gorgeous floral Prada number and matching pale pink pumps. She looked classically elegant!

ESC: Kelly Ripa, Best Dressed

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Kelly Ripa

Kelly's $5,100 Gucci dress is a real show-stopper, no? The talk show host and actor was headed to appear on the Late Night with Seth Meyers when the paps spotted her.

ESC: Priyanka Chopra, Best Dressed

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Priyanka Chopra

Bell sleeves and a frilled hemline elevate Priyanka's romper look to a cool and casual city vibe. She finished the ensemble with nude pumps that could easily go from the street to the office.

Article continues below

ESC: Sienna Miller, Best Dressed

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Sienna Miller

The actress wore this incredible Chanel resort 2018 gown to a play the other night. (Casual.) She even matched her lipstick to the red trim of the dress.

ESC: Sofia Vergara, Best Dressed

XactpiX/ Splash News

Sofia Vergara

In a stunning black, red and lace Martha Medeiros Label dress Sofia celebrates the premiere of her latest film Emoji Movie. You get one guess as to which emoji she plays. Hint: She wears an all-red dress and she's permanently dancing.

ESC: Cara Delevingne, Best Dressed

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Cara Delevingne

In a full velvet Mugler look, Cara's cool, calm and collected. Those Balmain boots and Dior sunglasses push the ensemble to an uber-edgy place.

Article continues below

Which look was your favorite?

Plenty of amazing choices to choose from.

For more style inspiration, head to our IG page: @stylecollective.

TAGS/ Sofia Vergara , Jada Pinkett Smith , Claire Danes , Kourtney Kardashian , Cara Delevingne , Kendall Jenner , Priyanka Chopra , Kelly Ripa , Life/Style , Style Collective , VG , 5 Days, 5 Ways , Fashion , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.