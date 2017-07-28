Sofia Vergara's doing some serious channeling of her Emoji Movie character.

The black, lace and beaded Martha Medeiros Label dress with an unexpected red trim looks almost identical to the dancer emoji she's the voice of in the new film—not to mention it's stunning.

And while the actress is strutting her stuff on a red carpet, Kourtney Kardashian is elevating an otherwise casual look of a white cropped tee and striped trousers with nude stilettos for what looks to be your average coffee run.

Clearly, your favorite celebs are stepping it up this week, so for more style inspiration scroll to see who else we've chosen as our top picks!