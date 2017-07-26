"Nick came home, from what we understand he was drinking, doing cocaine and marijuana," Terrett says. "He was accusing Bobby Kristina of various things. They got into a fight. They went upstairs. The fight continued. And then things went silent." The lawyer relays that Lomas and Bradley "observed Nick come out of the master bedroom, where he and Bobby Kristina had been, in a different set of clothes than he had on that evening, or that early morning, and sat down on the bed with these two individuals. One of them was a female. And said to her, 'I need to get me a pretty little white girl like you now.'" (The female in question was reportedly Danyela Bradley, whom E! News has been unable to reach for comment.)

According to Lomas, Terrett says, at some point after the fight Lomas went to check on Bobbi Kristina in the bedroom, and that's when a cable TV technician showed up. "He went in there to make sure that Bobby Kristina was decent and that's when he found her in the bathtub," Terrett says. "He pulled her out and screamed for Nick and his girlfriend to come into the room and they put her on the floor. Nick came in and immediately started letting the water out of the bathtub and strangely there was a dustpan in the bottom of the bathtub. The water was ice cold and Bobby Kristina had been face down in it. One of the friends started CPR and then Nick got involved with that."

"I knew instantly something was wrong," Gordon recalled to the Mail. "You know there's a tone; you can hear it in someone's voice," he said. "I ran to my room and then I saw my girl on the floor. It was so traumatizing. I dropped to my knees and kept giving her chest compressions and blowing into her mouth."