The Truth About Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus and Jennifer Garner's Alleged Love Triangle

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec

There are so many different reports swirling around Ben Affleck's new romance with Lindsay Shookus, it's hard to keep them all straight.

Some are saying that Ben's ex Jennifer Garner confronted Shookus amid an alleged affair, however sources tell E! News that's not true. "There was no romance during either of their marriages," a source insists.

So do Garner and Shookus have any sort of relationship today now that she's dating Ben? And where were Affleck and Shookus just spotted on their second date in two days?

Watch the E! News clip for all the latest details on the new romance!

