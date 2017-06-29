Kevin Winter/BMA2015/Getty Images for dcp
Regrets, Calvin Harris has had a few.
For starters, last year's since-deleted Twitter rant aimed directly at ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift after it was confirmed that the musically-inclined duo secretly collaborated on his hit, "This Is What You Came For." The Scottish DJ and "Shake it Off" pop star had already called it quits on their relationship months prior, and Swift had moved on with Tom Hiddleston, but that didn't keep Harris from slamming Taylor and her team for making him "look bad."
Looking back on the debacle, Calvin told British G.Q. he regrets the whole thing.
"It was completely the wrong instinct," he said with a sigh. "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped."
A source told E! News at the time that Calvin and Taylor were in disagreement over whether or not to release music together, let alone reveal to the public that it was happening. The 27-year-old ultimately went under the pseudonym, Nils Sjoberg, though her rep later confirmed she wrote the lyrics, which were sung by Rihanna.
"I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," Harris tweeted. "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."
The "Feels" producer said it was the media attention surrounding their split that pushed him to the edge, explaining, "It's very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly. The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself."
"When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus," Calvin continued. "She respected my feelings in that sense. I'm not good at being a celebrity. But when it ended, all hell broke loose. Now I see that Twitter thing as a result of me succumbing to pressure."
"It took me a minute to realize that none of that matters," he recalled. "I'm a positive guy."
Opening up about their year and a half-long romance, Harris shared, "For both of us it was the wrong situation. It clearly wasn't right, so it ended, but all of the stuff that happened afterwards..."
As all Swifties know, the Grammy winner has since moved on with British actor, Joe Alwyn. And if T. Swift, has learned anything from her past relationships, this one is all about flying under the radar without any Twitter explosions.