Regrets, Calvin Harris has had a few.

For starters, last year's since-deleted Twitter rant aimed directly at ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift after it was confirmed that the musically-inclined duo secretly collaborated on his hit, "This Is What You Came For." The Scottish DJ and "Shake it Off" pop star had already called it quits on their relationship months prior, and Swift had moved on with Tom Hiddleston, but that didn't keep Harris from slamming Taylor and her team for making him "look bad."

Looking back on the debacle, Calvin told British G.Q. he regrets the whole thing.

"It was completely the wrong instinct," he said with a sigh. "I was protecting what I see as my one talent in the world being belittled. It felt like things were piling on top of me and that was when I snapped."