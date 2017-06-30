It's time for this week's round up of best dressed celebs!

We don't like to rank this weekly series (because, well, comparing a red carpet look like Zoe Saldana's wouldn't necessarily even be comparable to something as casual as Nicky Hilton Rothschild's jean short and striped shirt look), but the Guardians of the Galaxy actress is somewhere in our top three for this Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo shoe combo.

Curious to see what other inspiring outfits this week had in store for you? Reese Witherspoon's in gingham, Heidi Klum went camo and Gigi Hadid slayed the streets of NYC, as usual, in two-toned, wide-leg, high-waisted jeans.