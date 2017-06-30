Best Dressed of the Week: Zoe Saldana, Reese Witherspoon & More!

Zoe Saldana

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It's time for this week's round up of best dressed celebs!

We don't like to rank this weekly series (because, well, comparing a red carpet look like Zoe Saldana's wouldn't necessarily even be comparable to something as casual as Nicky Hilton Rothschild's jean short and striped shirt look), but the Guardians of the Galaxy actress is somewhere in our top three for this Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo shoe combo.

Curious to see what other inspiring outfits this week had in store for you? Reese Witherspoon's in gingham, Heidi Klum went camo and Gigi Hadid slayed the streets of NYC, as usual, in two-toned, wide-leg, high-waisted jeans.

Keep scrolling for those and seven other visuals.

Gigi Hadid

Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid

The supermodel went for a totally laid-back, '90s look in her baby tee, high-waisted Re/Done jeans, Teleport boots and black Raen sunglasses, which she topped off with a red croc Stalvey bag (and it's not the first time you've seen her toting this purse).

Laura Harrier

Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

Laura Harrier

The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress is perfection in this all-gingham Brock Collection peplum top and cropped trousers! Also: How amazing is that Staud bucket bag?

Reese Witherspoon

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image

Reese Witherspoon

How adorable is Reese in this Draper James blue gingham dress? She's all smiles with coffee in hand, friend on the phone and flatforms on her feet.

Lily Collins, Cannes Film Festival 2017

Gotham/GC Images

Lily Collins

Old Hollywood looks unreal on Lily, and she's proved that to us time and time again...this time being no exception. In head-to-toe Prada and Yeprem Jewelry, the actress is stunning.

Suki Waterhouse

Tal Rubin/GC Images

Suki Waterhouse

All-white ensembles are always chic, even when you're wearing the most casual of outfits (Suki is proof). We love the added personality in her multi-colored slides.

Zoe Saldana

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Zoe Saldana

Zoe's Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo heels were the ultimate wardrobe combination on the night she won her NALIP Award.

Nick Hilton

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Excited for the weekend? So is Nicky in this casual 'fit wearing Adidas x Stan Smith sneakers, a striped Comme des Garçons Play tee and dark denim shorts.

Heidi Klum

Gotham/GC Images

Heidi Klum

Heidi swapped sneakers for Aquazzura platforms in this half-casual, half-dressy camo look. The $695 Nili Lotan slip dress was the perfect outfit staple to build on.

Sara Sampaio

Gotham/GC Images

Sara Sampaio

The VS Angel is looking extra sultry in the streets of New York in this vertically striped bodysuit, ripped jeans and embellished heel ensemble.

La La Anthony

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image

La La Anthony

Have you seen a more badass Tom Ford power suit? Doubt it. And with Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe pumps on her feet Lala is ready to reign.

Which was your favorite?

Lily Collins' Prada number should not be overlooked. 

