gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
It's time for this week's round up of best dressed celebs!
We don't like to rank this weekly series (because, well, comparing a red carpet look like Zoe Saldana's wouldn't necessarily even be comparable to something as casual as Nicky Hilton Rothschild's jean short and striped shirt look), but the Guardians of the Galaxy actress is somewhere in our top three for this Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo shoe combo.
Curious to see what other inspiring outfits this week had in store for you? Reese Witherspoon's in gingham, Heidi Klum went camo and Gigi Hadid slayed the streets of NYC, as usual, in two-toned, wide-leg, high-waisted jeans.
Keep scrolling for those and seven other visuals.
Gotham/GC Images
The supermodel went for a totally laid-back, '90s look in her baby tee, high-waisted Re/Done jeans, Teleport boots and black Raen sunglasses, which she topped off with a red croc Stalvey bag (and it's not the first time you've seen her toting this purse).
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
The Spider-Man: Homecoming actress is perfection in this all-gingham Brock Collection peplum top and cropped trousers! Also: How amazing is that Staud bucket bag?
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image
How adorable is Reese in this Draper James blue gingham dress? She's all smiles with coffee in hand, friend on the phone and flatforms on her feet.
Gotham/GC Images
Old Hollywood looks unreal on Lily, and she's proved that to us time and time again...this time being no exception. In head-to-toe Prada and Yeprem Jewelry, the actress is stunning.
Tal Rubin/GC Images
All-white ensembles are always chic, even when you're wearing the most casual of outfits (Suki is proof). We love the added personality in her multi-colored slides.
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Zoe's Giambattista Valli gown and Jimmy Choo heels were the ultimate wardrobe combination on the night she won her NALIP Award.
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Excited for the weekend? So is Nicky in this casual 'fit wearing Adidas x Stan Smith sneakers, a striped Comme des Garçons Play tee and dark denim shorts.
Gotham/GC Images
Heidi swapped sneakers for Aquazzura platforms in this half-casual, half-dressy camo look. The $695 Nili Lotan slip dress was the perfect outfit staple to build on.
Gotham/GC Images
The VS Angel is looking extra sultry in the streets of New York in this vertically striped bodysuit, ripped jeans and embellished heel ensemble.
BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image
Have you seen a more badass Tom Ford power suit? Doubt it. And with Gianvito Rossi pointed-toe pumps on her feet Lala is ready to reign.
Which was your favorite?
Lily Collins' Prada number should not be overlooked.