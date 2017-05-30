Instead, Jolie is focusing solely on her kids in words and deed. And with Mother's Day just passed, the newly single Oscar winner is thinking about her own mom, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007.

Jolie told Elle France in a new interview, per People, "I know how much she would have contributed to [her grandkids'] lives and I am sad they will miss out on that. I would give anything for her to be with me at this time. I've needed her. I talk to her often in my mind and try to think what she might say and how she might guide me."

There is no real substitute when it comes to her own confidante, but Jolie is obviously determined to be there for her own children in a way that's very much inspired by her own mother.

"It is the greatest gift and responsibility," Jolie said about being a mom herself. "It means doing everything that you can to live by your values and try to be an example to your children."

She continued, "But really the only way I know to raise them is to really listen. It's perhaps the most important thing any parent can do. They are resilient children, but they are children, and as much as they need to help to understand the hard truths in life they also need what we all need—protection and love."