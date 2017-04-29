9. Zayn Malik, Zayn (2016)

The British pop star reveals he suffered from anorexia months before quitting One Direction. "When I look back at images of myself from around November 2014, before the final tour, I can see how ill I was. Something I've never talked about in public before, but which I have come to terms with since leaving the band, is that I was suffering from an eating disorder. It wasn't as though I had concerns about my weight or anything like that, I'd just go for days—sometimes two or three days straight — without eating anything at all. It got quite serious, although at the time I didn't recognize it for what it was. I think it was about control," Malik writes. "I didn't feel like I had control over anything else in my life, but food was something I could control, so I did."

10. Alec Baldwin, Nevertheless (2017)

In 2007, the actor left a voicemail for his 11-year-old daughter Ireland Baldwin, calling her a "rude thoughtless pig." The audio was later leaked online, and it haunts the Baldwins to this day. "Divorce itself is child abuse… I think the worst thing one can do is put a child in the middle of these battles. That is what I did. And I am reminded of it and I am sorry for it every day," the Boss Baby voice actor writes. "If the goal of my ex [L.A. Confidential star Kim Basinger] and her lawyers was to damage or ruin my relationship with my daughter, then I certainly gave them the ammunition to do that with...In all honesty, my relationship with my daughter was permanently harmed by that episode. In that sense, my ex-wife and her lawyers succeeded."

11. Holly Madison, The Vegas Diaries (2016)

Though she was considered Hugh Hefner's "main" girl, they weren't exclusive. "There was some pretty clear favoritism going on—not everyone got a lavish trip for their birthday. One of the girlfriends, Vicky, eventually pointed out to me that he liked to play favorites to keep everyone on their toes…How else could he stay in control of seven women? It prevented us from banding together and staging a coup," she writes. "He needed to somehow maintain the upper hand."