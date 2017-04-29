Prince William and Kate Middleton may have hung out with tons of Hollywood celebs during the 2017 BAFTAs, but we don't think that's why the couple looks so starry-eyed.

As the royal couple celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary, they look just as in love as ever! Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a trip to Paris, and the pictures are absolutely adorable. This trip came just after reports of the prince's "dad dancing" packed weekend ski trip raised some eyebrows. Of course, just as an insider close to the couple shared with E! News, love conquered all, and the couple have been all smiles ever since, getting cozy at the Musee d'Orsay's giant clock and even playing ball with some schoolchildren outside of the Eiffel Tower.

To celebrate the happy couple's sixth anniversary, here are six of the sweetest pics of the royals!