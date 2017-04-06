Meghan Trainor Spills Details About Her Sex Life With Boyfriend Daryl Sabara and Why He's the ''Best Kisser Ever''
Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are the only surviving couple from the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, and just so you know, they plan to keep it that way!
The couple chatted exclusively with E! News about their future plans, including wedding details and thoughts on giving Evan's three sons siblings soon...and by soon, we mean very soon. They're "more in love than ever" and ready to kick start this next chapter of their life.
"I think that relationship wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun," Waddell told us about her relationship after the end of BIP. "It was always good, [but] it's just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good."
This is a far cry from the other two couples who got engaged on the last season of BIP. Both have since called it quits. So what's the secret for Carly and Evan?
"All couples go through things, especially coming off of an intense period like Paradise or Bachelor or something, but we've worked through all of our stuff so well," Evan explained. "I feel like it's been positive and fun. We've kept things fun. I think also just having [my sons] around keeps things fun."
He continued, "I hate how people think there's some kind of fairytale in front of the cameras...We're just living a normal life, you know? We talk step-by-step, and we work through. I think that our communication and our ability to have conversations...that's been the key to working on our relationship and working towards marriage."
They also can't help but gush over their favorite qualities about each other that they've learned throughout their engagement.
"I think he's just very accepting," Carly said. "I have lots of flaws, and he really just accepts them...He's just very nonjudgmental, which is super important in a relationship with anyone, and it's really nice to have with your spouse."
Evan dished, "For me I think it's Carly's openness. I know exactly where she stands at all times about everything...I just think her ability to process her emotions without a filter.
He continued, "I really love that she wears her heart on her sleeve and is able to just communicate without fear of anything."
Now that they've really gotten to know each other, their biggest obstacle ahead is planning their wedding, which they said they're getting close to finalizing.
"We are so close to setting a wedding date," Carly revealed. "I think we're going to have a wedding date in like two weeks. We're very close to having that nailed down. It's going to be this year."
Both said their guests and even their wedding parties with include people from the franchise.
Evan said Wells Adams will be a groomsman, while Vinny Ventiera, Shawn Booth, Caitlyn Bristowe and Luke Pell will all make the guest list. Carly, on the other hand, said Jade Tolbert and Juelia Kinney will be by her side as bridesmaids, and Whitney Bischoff will be in attendance.
Though nothing else is quite finalized just yet (including Carly's dress), the two lit up when asked about whether their special day will be televised. "Everything's a possibility!" Carly smiled before Evan added, "We'll let you know in a week or two!"
Wedding details aside, one thing they're for sure about is having kids.
Evan is already the father of three sons, but he's ready to have more with the hopes of adding a little girl into the mix. "I think we're going to just keep trying until we have a baby girl," Carly said. And since the former reality star froze her eggs, she said doctors can actually help them make that happen. "Science is fantastic," she quipped.
For now, however, the pair is soaking up every moment as Carly continues to get to know his boys.
"It's fantastic, it's so much fun, it's never a dull moment," she told us of being a stepmom. "I've really gotten to know the kids in the past year, and we've created a really fun bond, and it's all really great."
Carly doesn't live with his sons just yet as they're waiting until they get married to "full-on transition" into one big family under one roof.
"We just wanted to give that it's proper time," she explained. "I feel so fulfilled being a part of Evan's family, and I think that we just really gave it time and eased into it and let everyone kind of feel it out, and that is what really worked for us. We never pushed anything, we never jumped in too fast."
But despite their happy love life, Evan and Carly still feel for the other BIP couples who didn't work out—especially Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray, whose nasty split has made headlines over the last few weeks.
"Breakups are just hard in general. You don't wish a terrible breakup on anyone," Carly explained. "Obviously Josh and Amanda have gone through some pretty bad stuff, and it's just sad to watch. Everyone wants to know what's the right side of the story, and I don't really know if there is a good one."
During the season of Paradise, Evan had even warned Amanda about Josh.
"I feel bad for Amanda, and as much as I am not a fan of Josh whatsoever, I feel bad for him going through this stuff," Evan explained. "Again, there's all these rumors about what she said and what he said, and I think I told Amanda, 'I told you so' at some point."
To end on a positive note, the couple said that in five years they hope to have two more kids, "unless we have two boys. Then we'll have a third one, and we're just going to keep trying [for a girl]," Carly said.
And one thing's for sure: you'll "never ever" see them on Marriage Bootcamp.