Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are the only surviving couple from the last season of Bachelor in Paradise, and just so you know, they plan to keep it that way!

The couple chatted exclusively with E! News about their future plans, including wedding details and thoughts on giving Evan's three sons siblings soon...and by soon, we mean very soon. They're "more in love than ever" and ready to kick start this next chapter of their life.

"I think that relationship wise, we're definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun," Waddell told us about her relationship after the end of BIP. "It was always good, [but] it's just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We've never had a bad spell. It's always been consistently good."