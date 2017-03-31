Brad Pitt Steps Out Looking Thinner Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce

Brad Pitt, is that you?
The 53-year-old actor, who has always appeared fit, looked almost unrecognizable as he stepped out in Los Angeles Thursday, looking thinner than usual. He wore loose blue skinny jeans, a white t-shirt and a black zip-up jacket.
His appearance comes more than six months after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from him after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. A source close to the actor told E! News last week that "things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina" adding, "They both have agreed to put the kids first."
Both actors have since resumed their individual work and passions, while Pitt has reportedly been also focusing on his fitness.
A source told People Pitt has been working out "almost daily" and had "lost a few pounds, he's in very good shape." Us Weekly reported in January Pitt had "lost a bunch of weight" and is "focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals."
A custody battle had following Jolie's divorce filing. The 41-year-old actress had sought physical custody of their six kids—Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Viviennne, and asked that the actor receive visitation rights. He sought joint custody.
It was also revealed that the Department of Children and Family Services in Los Angeles County was investigating Pitt for allegedly being involved in an incident with a child aboard a private plane. The case was later closed.
Jolie had stated in her filing that the two separated in mid-September. A source told E! News Pitt "did not want the marriage to end" and was "emotionally torn" and "devastated" by the split, adding, "He was willing to do whatever it took to save the marriage and didn't realize Angelina had already given up on it."
For a month after the divorce filing, Pitt only saw the kids twice and for a total of about four hours. On Oct. 19, he reunited with Maddox in the presence of a therapist.
In December, the two reached a temporary custody agreement, under which Pitt would have "therapeutic visitation" with the children and attend weekly individual therapy sessions.
But the pair's custody battle got to a boiling point, with Pitt's lawyers alleging that Jolie and her attorneys had compromised the kids' privacy through court filings to try to undercut the actor.
In January, they declared they "signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential."
Both actors have kept busy and made rare appearances over the past few months.
Pitt made a surprise appearance onstage at the 2017 Golden Globes, without walking the press-filled red carpet. He also joined performers Sting and Chris Cornell, one of his friends, onstage at a charity event in Malibu. In recent weeks, Pitt has been busy working on a sculpture, reports say.
Jolie returned to her other favorite passion—activism, penning an Op-Ed about refugees in the New York Times and attending a screening of her new film First They Killed My Father in Cambodia with their kids. And they got to spend time with Pitt there tool; E! News learned that he was in Cambodia "most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule." The children split their time with both parents.
Earlier this month, she gave a lecture about women's rights at the London School of Economics, where she is set to be a guest instructor this fall, and also took Maddox with her on a private tour of Buckingham Palace. She also spoke at the U.N. Office in Geneva.