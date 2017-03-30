We all stand corrected, thanks to Janet Hubert.

Earlier this week, '90s kids rejoiced upon seeing a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion photo Alfonso Ribeiro shared, which featured Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell. He captioned the photo, "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family."

But this was no "reunion," and according to Hubert—who played Aunt Viv for three seasons before Reid replaced her—there never will be.

The actress took to Facebook to slam Ribeiro and the photo, writing, "The media hoe Alphonso Ribero [sic] has posted his so called reunion photo . . . He was always the ass wipe for Will," she said, noting, "There will never be a true reunion."