Josh Gad delighted scores of fans Thursday night when he made surprise visits to screenings of Disney's Beauty and the Beast live-action remake at several New York City theaters. The actor, who voiced Olaf the snowman in Frozen, plays Le Fou in the new movie.
At a theater on 34th Street, Gad snacked on a couple's bag of butter popcorn and gave another moviegoer a birthday hug, as seen in a video posted on his Instagram page.
"That time @joshgad surprised us before we watched #beautyandthebeast," a fan wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her at a theater with the actor talking in the background. "He makes the perfect LeFou. Didn't think I could be more excited to watch the movie but he kicked it up another notch. Awesome guy."
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: In 2016, fans attending a sneak peek look at Deadpool were delighted to discover that not only would they get to watch the whole film, but that the actor and his wife had shown up in person!
"@vancityreynolds who's that babe in the back?!," Lively wrote on Instagram. "It was my first time seeing @deadpoolmovie tonight-- yes, at the surprise screening for the fans, I mean who do I have to sleep with to get into this movie?! Have to say... Best. Movie. Ever. No joke. makin mama proud." LOL!"
Chris Pratt In 2014, the actor surprised about 250 children and their families from NYC-based charities at an early screening of Guardians of the Galaxy in New York City.
"Take it from a kid who grew up having no money, struggling hard to get by," Pratt told the kids, according toParade. "Just know that if you stick to your path and you believe in yourself and be courageous enough to be yourself, you can grow up and you can be your own Star-Lord."
Justin Bieber In 2013, the singer surprised 150 kids and handed out Christmas gifts during a Boys and Girls Club screening of his documentary Believe in Los Angeles. He also performed two songs for the children.
"I remember growing up with not a lot," Bieber reportedly told the crowd. "Grew up with, you know, no toys and I wanna make sure each and every one of you have a great Christmas."
"It was amazing," he told the New York Daily News. "To see that enthusiasm, to see them clap and cheer, wearing Loki T-shirts and swinging hammers, that was really gratifying."
Robert Downey Jr. In 2014, the actor made a surprise appearance at a screening of his movie The Judge at Wright Patterson Air Air Force base in Ohio, in front of more than 900 military personnel.
"For me, it's just a way of reminding myself that there are people out there who put their lives on the line so I can go out and make movies," he said, according to the Dayton Daily News. "Their sacrifice allows us to have that freedom."
