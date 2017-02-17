This swimsuit model is never shy about making waves.

Last night at the Sports Illustrated Swim 2017 launch party, Chrissy Teigen took a moment for some straight talk with E! News about what she feels are the continued strides that are needed in the modeling industry when it comes to diversity.

Teigen, who is Thai, German and Norwegian, spoke talked about her own experience as a mixed-race woman and dealing with stereotypes, saying, "I think its really important to start embracing people...seeing them in roles that are not necessarily 'That Asian Girl' or 'That Asian Boy.'"

She added, "I want it to be a normal thing to be able to see Asian models, and I think Asian models are really underrepresented in the industry, especially on the runways or in magazines."