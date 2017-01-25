Peta Murgatroyd is not going to let something like getting glam interfere with her mommy duties.
The Dancing With the Stars pro posted on her Instagram page Wednesday a censored selfie showing her pumping breast milk with a hospital grade Medela Symphony breast pump while sitting and getting her hair and makeup done. Murgatroyd gave birth to her and fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy's first child, son Shai, earlier this month.
"Multitasking mum duties. Can't stop the pump," she said, adding, "I'm working on an exciting new project that I can't wait to share with you soon!'
Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy's son is not pictured. They have yet to share a photo of his face. Almost two weeks ago, he posted a teaser photo showing Shai slipping in a crib adorned with a plush Dumbo toy.
"To the paps posted outside the house for the last three days: Not gonna happen! We got security ova here," he wrote. "#ProtectionByDumboAndCo #DontFuqWithJerseyElephants #ThisAintHollywood."
Murgatroyd joins a growing list of celebrities who have showcased themselves pumping breast milk. In addition, many stars, such as Olivia Wilde, Chrissy Teigen, Coco and Alyssa Milano, have posted photos of themselves breastfeeding their babies.
Last April, Kristin Cavallari shared a pic of her holding her breast pump while sitting by a pool. The Hills alum and husband Jay Cutler's youngest of their three kids, daughter Saylor, is 1.
Also last April, Brooklyn Decker squeezed in some breast pumping time while on the go, although it didn't work out very well; She vented online after she said she missed a flight after she took time to pump in an airport bathroom. Her and husband Andy Roddick's son Hank is 1.
In 2015, Carrie Underwood told E! News she has pumped breast milk in public before. Her and husband Mike Fisher's son Isaiah will turn 2 next month.
"I'm not going to take up the [one] bathroom [stall] for the next half hour," she said. "I've literally turned my chair around into a corner over on a side room and pumped there. I've pumped at a concert once, I was attending somebody else's concert. Awkwardness is a part of being a mom."