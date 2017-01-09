How did you get into the industry?

I've been in love with fashion ever since I can remember. My mother, who is and was always very elegant and glamorous, used to own a bookstore when I was a little girl. I would spend days in the bookstore and use every moment to read fashion magazines like Vogue and Harper's Bazaar. My love for fashion never faltered and I went on to study in Florence. Then moved to LA 15 years ago and started a clothing line that was sold in Barney's NY and Fred Segal.

What is a typical day like for you?

I start my day around 7 a.m. My husband Oliver and I take our dogs out (Chikis and Papi) and then we sit and have a coffee and a little breakfast together. We go over what's going on for the day and then I'll head to the studio. Some days I spend mostly with the production team to ensure design and quality is right. I spend the rest of the day either in meetings or with friends and bespoke clients that come in. My day is always different.