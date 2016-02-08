Anna Nicole's memory lives on in her daughter Dannielynn, who's being raised by her father, Larry Birkhead, after a hard-fought paternity battle. Over the years, the gorgeous 9-year-old has grown up right before our eyes and continues to honor her late mother's legacy.

Every year the father-daughter duo make a point to attend the Kentucky Derby, where Birkhead first met Smith years prior. "I have told her from a young age, 'Mom's in heaven,' she understands that," Larry explained to E! News back in 2013. "She's pretty satisfied with the stories that I give her at this moment."

In honor of Anna Nicole on the year that she would have celebrated her 49th birthday, here's an in-depth look at the famous blonde's storied life.