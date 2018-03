Le tatouage dans le dos de Ben Affleck est spectaculaire et bien réel

"C'est affreux !" a déclaré Jennifer Lopez à Andy Cohen dans son émission Watch What Happens Live. "Je lui dirais : « À quoi tu joues ? » Il y a trop de couleurs. Ses tatouages sont toujours trop colorés. Ils ne devraient pas l'être autant. Vous comprenez ? Ils devraient être plus froids."

I?ve been following the Ben Affleck back tattoo drama more closely than the Mueller investigation.

Don?t mock Ben Affleck?s phoenix tattoo. It symbolises how he has risen from the ashes, reborn as a guy with a tattoo that sucks

I knew it! That stupid back tattoo is real on Ben Affleck. What the hell was he thinking!!!

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?

Translate to English >

Translate to English >

>

Translate to English >

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?

Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?

Do you want to go to the German edition?

Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?

Do you want to go to the French edition?

This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?

¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?

We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?

✕