How LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's Relationship Survived Its Scandalous Start

Over time, there stopped being a new Brandi vs. LeAnn headline every week, as Glanville's career as the reality-TV troublemaker took off and attention shifted to her issues with fellow Real Housewives and she wrote another book, 2014's Drinking and Dating.

Glanville told Howard Sternin 2015 that she didn't blame Rimes for stealing Cibrian away. "No, you can't steal a man," she said. "He has to go. I'm not in love with him, but sometimes I miss what I thought he was." She again described their relationship as civil, for the kids' sake.

Old habits die hard, though, and last June Glanville said on E!'s Daily Pop that she figured Cibrian and Rimes wouldn't be together all that much longer.

"In the state of California, after 10 years, you are entitled to half of everything that the other person has and that's it," she explained her rationale to E! News a week later. "I really believe he is putting in his 10 years."

Glanville also claimed that Rimes was snooping into her and boyfriend Donald Friese's life, "checking his stuff" via social media. She also tweeted, "Stalking my boyfriend to show up with my kids was the last straw," claiming that Rimes had watched some of Friese's Snapchats and then showed up with her stepsons—Brandi's sons—at the restaurant where Friese and Glanville were dining.

Cibrian, who once he was divorced had opted to fight these public battles sparingly, couldn't help but intervene.

"I normally don't respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife," he said in a statement. "LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant."