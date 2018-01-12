These 2018 Critics' Choice Awards Beauty Tips Will Blow Your Mind

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Olivia Munn

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Get your notepads out. 

There were a lot of amazing techniques behind the best beauty looks at the 2018 Critics' Choice Awards, and it's about time we learned them. Whether it's Olivia Munn's perfectly coiffed hair or Emilia Clarke's bold brows, it doesn't take a veteran makeup or hair pro to get the look. Of course, their advice helps, so we convinced Hollywood's top experts into spilling their tricks of the trade. Hey, you might be surprised how easy it to elevate a look to red carpet-status. For instance, once your tresses are all set and done, filling in your hair line with a powder can create a more polished (and volumized!) look. 

To learn more beauty tips from Hollywood pros, keep scrolling. 

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Saoirse Ronan

There's a trick to getting the perfect hair part: After hairstylist Adir Abergel prepped the hair with Virtue Correct Polish Un-Frizz Cream to create a smooth foundation, he created a deep side part using the arch of the eyebrow as a reference point for precision. It was the perfect spot!

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Emilia Clarke

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Emilia Clarke

Nobody said getting perfect brows was easy. To create the look, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey used a brow pencil, then brushed them out with a dry mascara wand. She then used Laura Mercier Sketch & Intensify Pomade and Powder Brow Duo (an E! Beauty Awards winner!) to create shape. Jillian then finished the brows with Laura Mercier Eye Brow Gel, a product she uses herself! 

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Gal Gadot

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Gal Gadot

To get Wonder Woman's slicked-back hair without much fuss, hairstylist Mark Townsend combed Oribe Rock Hard Gel through the sides to keep the hair in place without using any pins.

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Olivia Munn

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Olivia Munn

To top off the award show host's look, hairstylist Chad Wood perfected her hair line. "I added my secret weapon—the Toppik Hair Building Fibers—to Olivia's hair line and part in Dark Brown to blend and soften the look. This is a great trick especially when in front of bright camera lights!" he said. 

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Elisabeth Moss

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Elisabeth Moss

"My inspiration for Lizzie's makeup was English garden," said makeup artist Daniel Martin. "Her Erdem dress and its embellishments were the jump-off to a subtle smoky eye in steel gray and rosy cheeks." To get the smoky eye, apply a mix of the Charcoal & Pewter Shimmer shades from Honest Beauty's Everything Makeup Palette across the outer corners of the eye. Next, use the Champagne Shimmer shadow in the inside corners.

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Sarah Hyland

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sarah Hyland

To achieve a hydrated, dewy finish, makeup artist Hrush Achemyan applied primer on the Modern Family star's face. She then used Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter on the peaks of her face before applying foundation. 

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Jaimie Alexander

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jaimie Alexander

"This look was inspired by the Georges Chakra dress that stylist Kemal Harris chose. The peacock feathers and incredible silhouette made me instantly want to play in the realm of a Romantic Mohawk to match," said hairstylist Matt Fugate. To create the volumized look, the hairstylist prepped the strands with a strong hold hairspray, Kérastase Laque Noire. Starting from the back and working his way forward, he rolled and pinned sections.

ESC: Critics Choice Beauty Tips, Kate Bosworth

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kate Bosworth

Concealer doesn't just have to camouflage your blemishes. Makeup artist Hung Vanngo used a concealer pen to first brighten the center of the star's face. Then he followed up with Marc Jacobs Beauty Re(marc)able Full Cover Concealer in 2 Alive for isolated skin spots. 

