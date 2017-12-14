Beauty Awards 2017: Best Makeup Products Celebrities Love

Watch : How to Prep Skin Like a Celebrity

And the winners of the Best Makeup of 2017 go to...

Before we can get excited about the 2018 award season, we're looking back at the most beautiful moments in the world of celebrity. The 2017 E! Style Beauty Awards are finally here! We're honoring the products that transform (already beautiful) celebrities into the glam stars of the red carpet. We're revealing the makeup that truly make a difference, from mascara to lipstick to brow gel.

Of course, we can't forget that Hollywood's most talented makeup artists are behind our favorite looks, and many of them have contracts or agreements with beauty brands—that's how it works.