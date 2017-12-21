Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Take Train to Sandringham House Ahead of Holidays

Queen Elizabeth II II and Prince Philip were spotted at the train station on Thursday.

The royal couple took the train from London's King's Cross Station to Norfolk's King's Lynn Station this morning, making their way to Sandringham House for the holidays.

Photos show the couple stepping off the train, with the Queen wearing a long purple coat along with a scarf. Prince Philip, who wore a suit for the ride, can be seen carrying a book with him as he exited the train with his wife, Michelangelo: The Complete Paintings, Sculptures and Architecture.

It will be an extra special holiday for the royal family. Prince Harry's fiancée Meghan Markle will being joining in on the celebrations at Sandringham this year.