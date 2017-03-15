How Jennifer Garner Has Always Been Ben Affleck's Biggest Support System

Back in 2016, the Oscar winner told E!'s Catt Sadler that "Jen is a superhero mom."

He added, "She is an amazing mother and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best."

The two parents to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel announced in June 2015 that they made the "difficult decision to divorce" after a decade of marriage. No divorce documents have been filed to this day.

Affleck continued to gush about his wife on a recent interview with CBS This Morning saying that Garner is "just a wonderful person" and a "great mother."

The 44-year-old continued, "Life doesn't always turn out exactly the way you want. We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day to day lives. Each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second. And she's just so good at doing that and has set such a good example and a lead that I follow. She's somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with."