Meghan Markle's style is making us blue…but in a good way.

The Duchess of Sussex might be new to the royal family, but she's already fitting in when it comes to regal style.

From sleek and chic pantsuits to form-fitting frocks, the former Suits star knows how to dress to impress and we're constantly in awe of her timeless and flawless wardrobe choices.

While we think Markle can pull off any color—remember her olive dress at Prince Louis' christening? It was flawless—she seems to gravitate towards navy and hues of blue and we're low-key obsessed with her in these colors.

Over the past year or so, Markle has stunned in one blue look after the other and we're really wishing we could shop her closet ASAP.

She's worn so many blue ensembles in fact that we decided to round them up and vote on which of them are the most stylish. Trust us, every look is fierce, so it won't be easy to choose.

Now all we need to know is which outfit inspires you most and made you do a double take when you first saw the newlywed donning it?