Meghan Markle Proves There's No Drama With Designer Emilia Wickstead After Royal Wedding

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jul. 10, 2018 3:34 PM

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Ireland

REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle is making a statement thanks to her latest look.

As the Duchess of Sussex stepped out Tuesday for a garden party at the British Ambassador's official residence in Dublin, royal watchers couldn't help but admire her fashion choice.

But as it turns out, the black dress is made by Emilia Wickstead.

Yes, this is the fashion designer who made headlines during the royal wedding after she reportedly had some critiques about the most important look of the day.

When asked about the Givenchy dress Meghan wore during her ceremony to Prince Harry, Emilia thought it looked a bit familiar.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Visit to Ireland

"Her dress is identical to one of our dresses," Emilia allegedly said via the DailyMail. "Apparently a lot of commentators were saying, 'It's an Emilia Wickstead dress.'"

Soon after the quotes appeared in the media, the designer set the record straight on Instagram.

"I am extremely saddened by commentary that has appeared in the press and online over the past few days. Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely beautiful on her wedding day and I have the utmost admiration and respect for her," she wrote. "I do not think that her wedding dress was a copy of any of our designs."

She added, "I have the greatest respect for Clare Waight Keller and the House of Givenchy, a huge source of inspiration to me."

Ultimately, Meghan looked beautiful alongside Prince Harry as she touched down in Dublin for a two-day visit in the city. And based on the outfit choice, it's safe to say Meghan is moving forward with no hard feelings.

"We're so pleased to be here, for our first official international visit together as a married couple, and we hope it will be the first of many!" Prince Harry said in a speech via People. "Standing here with you on this beautiful evening, it is easy to see why Ireland has such a special place in the hearts of my family and indeed all those who come here."

