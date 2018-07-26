Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jul. 26, 2018 7:42 AM
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Meghan Markle sported a casual chic look as she joined husband Prince Harry at the Sentebale Polo Cup 2018 charity event at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club on Thursday.
The Duchess of Sussex wore a navy blue, short sleeve, V-neck, belted, tea-length Carolina Herrera dress, paired with nude Aqauzzura Deneuve pumps, blue topaz silver stud earrings, Tom Ford cat eye sunglasses and a J. Crew basketweave fan rattan clutch. She was all smiles as she and Harry arrived at the event.
Harry played with the Sentebale St. Regis team, captained by friend and polo star Nacho Figueras, competing against the Royal Salute team, led by Malcolm Borwick.
The annual event raises funds and awareness for the Sentebale foundation, which Harry co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and which helps children with HIV in the African kingdom and in the nearby nation of Botswana.
Meghan, who has often cheered on her husband at charity polo events, and Harry later posed for photos with Nacho and his wife Delfina Blaquier, who both attended the couple's royal wedding in May.
