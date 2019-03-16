Instagram
Dream Kardashian may have a career in party planning in her future!
The 2-year-old daughter of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian threw her dad a birthday party on Saturday before heading off to her mom's house. Dream's aunt Khloe Kardashian shared photos from the small get-together that included cake and other St. Patrick's Day decorations. Rob turns 32 on March 17.
"Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her dad a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy," Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story. "Her daddy's birthday is on Sunday (St. Pattys day) but she got her cousins together to celebrate!"
Dream fully embraced the St. Patrick's Day and birthday spirit. She wore a green Minnie Mouse shirt and gray pants with shamrocks on them.
The kitchen counter was covered in other shamrock decorations as well as cupcakes with white frosting and a cake with shredded coconuts on the outside. "Happy birthday Daddy," the cake said in green icing.
How sweet!
Khloe later praised Dream's event planning expertise. "Dream is great at throwing parties! Thank you Dreamy!" the Good American founder wrote. Apparently, Dream "picked out the decorations, created the invite list and EVERYTHING."
Blac Chyna and Rob recently clarified some details on their ongoing custody battle.
The almost-birthday boy wrote on Feb. 26, "Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases."
Chyna added, "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"
Take a look at the photos below for some of Dream's cutest pictures.
Kiss Kiss
Dream helped her aunt Khloe with her makeup in February 2019 and it's too stinking cute.
Firehouse Fun
Khloe takes True and her cousin Dream to the local fire station to give thanks to our service men and women.
Giving Back
Dream and True even made handmade cards to give to the firefighters!
Winter White
"Bling blaww burr," Rob shared.
All Grown Up
Two-year-old Dream looks so grown up in this latest pic from Rob, which he caption, "my babbbbyyyy."
How Far I'll Go
"Moana!!" Rob tweeted on Thanksgiving 2018 weekend.
Strike a Pose
"LOL at her pose," Rob tweeted on Black Friday 2018.
Sweet Treat
"Smoothieee Queen," Rob tweeted a week before Dream's second birthday.
2nd Birthday
Blac Chyna posted these photos of her and Rob Kardashian's daughter on her 2nd birthday.
All Bundled Up
Blac Chyna posted this photo just ahead of Dream's 2nd birthday in November 2018.
Cousin Love
Kim Kardashian's son Saint bonds with his little cousin at Khloe Kardashian's unicorn-themed cupcake party in October 2018.
Cousin Cupcake Party
Dream appears with cousins Stormi Webster, True Thompson, Chicago West and Saint West at a pink cupcake party in October 2018.
"Cheese!"
Dream looks just like her daddy in this cute pic posted by Rob.
Pretty Pink
Rob snapped this photo of Dream looking pretty in her pink playroom.
Pool Day
Rob and Dream enjoy a pool day that also includes some fun time on a KOLOLO Giant Unicorn inflatable.
Pink for the Pary
"Then a little bit later another tea party. Lol im dying how My baby looks like two completely different girls in a matter of minutes. Lol LOVE U DREAM," Rob captioned this pic of Dream changing up her look for their second tea party.
Tea for Two
"Mornings start with a tea party."
Hug It Out
"Blessings," Kim captioned this sweet pic of Dream and cousin Saint West sharing a hug.
Beep Beep
Little Dream hits the road in her pink toy car.
Daddy's Little Drawer
"My silly girl ! Ok last pic of the day lol! Everyone have a BEAUTIFUL weekend! Duke baby."
Ballin'
Rob shares his loves of sports with little Dream.
St Paddy's Day Baby
Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old girl celebrates St Patrick's Day 2018 (and his birthday) in style!
Swingin' Sweetie
It don't mean a thing if it ain't got that swing! Blac Chyna shared this photo of Dream having fun on a swing set.
Baseball Babe
Isn't Dream the cutest Dodgers fan ever?
Minnie Dream
Rob snaps a photo of Dream rocking a Minnie Mouse cap.
Christmas Cutie
Rob posts a throwback on Twitter of Dream sporting an adorable Santa Claus robe.
Dream Sports Sunnies
Dream is ready for the new year in her stunna shades.
Dada!
Dream calls out to her dad while riding in a Little Tikes Princess Horse & Carriage.
Big Girl Cup
Dream sips from a sippy cup.
Cruisin'
Someone loves driving their pink Cozy Coupe!
Cute Cousins
"Cousin love," Rob captioned this pic of Dream and P.
Happy First Birthday
Rob Kardashian posted this photo on Twitter on his little girl's first birthday.
Vroom Vroom
You get a car! And you get a car! Rob Kardashian shared this photo of Dream enjoying one of her first birthday presents.
Three's Company
Dream hangs out with mama and big brother King.
Happy Halloween!
Blac Chyna, daughter Dream Kardashian and son King Cairo get into the Halloween spirit.
First Halloween
Dream dons an adorable Raggedy Ann costume for Halloween.
What a Little Pumpkin!
Rob Kardashian took this photo of Dream Kardashian enjoying some pumpkins during her first trip to the zoo.
Big Girl Now
Dream gets her ears pierced for the very first time. Look at that bling!
Peekaboo! I See You
Dream Kardashian and Reign Disick posed behind a spooktacular photo wall just a few weeks before Halloween.
My Twin
Rob Kardashian tweeted this adorable picture of his little one smiling along with the caption "my twin" in September 2017.
A Ball of Fun
Dream Kardashian looked adorable playing in a tiny ball pit.
Fourth of July
Rob Kardashian posted this sweet pic of him with his baby girl on her first Fourth of July.
Kiss Me, I'm Irish
Baby Dream celebrates her first St. Patrick's Day, and on her dad's 30th birthday!
Drool Baby, Drool
"Look how long her eye lashes are," Rob Kardashian wrote on Instagram. "I will never say no this Woman lol."
First Valentine's Day!
"Stealing hearts mama," Rob wrote.
Adorable Overalls
Dream rocks some pint-size overalls and a precious collared shirt.
Dreamin' Away
The baby caught some zzzz's in style.
Bubbly Baby
Dream's latest fascination? Bubbles!
It looks like the festivities for Rob will continue into tomorrow, too. Khloe told her little brother to "get ready for another party" on Sunday.
Happy almost birthday, Rob!
