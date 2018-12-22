Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Celebrates 3 Years of Sobriety

Instagram / Mike Sorrentino
by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 22, 2018 2:58 PM
Instagram / Mike Sorrentino
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is marking a major personal milestone following years of turmoil and also giving back to the community this holiday season as he prepares for his upcoming prison sentence for tax evasion.
The 36-year-old Jersey Shore star wrote on his Instagram page on Saturday, "Big daddy Sitch celebrating 3 years of sobriety & teaming up with @discoveryinstitute_nj to bring a holiday meal to Phoenix Recovery House in Eatontown NJ for Christmas."
Mike has been open about his past addiction to prescription drugs and has been known for his past partying ways on Jersey Shore several years ago. He and most of the cast members returned for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation this year and this time, he filmed the show sober.
"I was actually a bit insecure," he said in a video posted on the Instagram page of the Discovery Institute for Addictive Disorders, a nonprofit treatment center where he spent six months in rehab. "I was known to be one of the bigger partiers on Jersey Shore. I told myself, I'm going to have to continue to challenge myself in my recovery."
In recent months, he has spoken to recovery groups in New Jersey on behalf of the center. The Discovery Institute has also partnered with Mike on a scholarship program to help fund treatment for people struggling with drug and/or alcohol addiction.
View this post on Instagram
We are so sorry for the delay. Here is a moment from tonight. More to follow!
A post shared by Discovery Institute (@discoveryinstitute_nj) on
"[Being sober] really taught me how to just be at peace. It taught me to be more accepting," he told E! News in 2017. "I live my life today at peace. I try not to have any arguments. I mean, everything in my life has changed. I don't speed. I don't get into fights."
In mid-January, Sorrentino is set to begin an eight-month prison sentence for tax evasion.
He and wife Lauren Pesce Sorrentino will first celebrate their first Christmas as a married couple. They wed in front of family and friends, including his co-stars, in November and earlier this month, the two honeymooned in Arizona.
After Mike was sentenced in October, Lauren said on Instagram, "We are happy to put an end to this chapter and excited to move forward in our future. We are blessed to have our health and the outpouring of support from family, friends & fans. We love you."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?